PATRICK BUCHANAN: Is America headed for a new Cold War - with China?

Under the code of that party, the morality of an act is determined by whether it advances or retards the goals of the regime: expansion, conquest and domination.

As President Ronald Reagan undiplomatically observed in an early press conference, Communists reserve to themselves "the right to lie, cheat and steal," which is pretty much how the Chinese Communists have been behaving toward us since we reengaged with them in 1972.

What course does the Journal recommend that we pursue?

"Freedom of navigation exercises" by U.S. naval and air forces are "not enough to secure the Western Pacific from Chinese domination."

Instead, the Journal says the U.S. "may need to start recognizing claims of countries like Vietnam to make China pay a price for further expansion. The U.S. should also try to maintain its defense pact with the Philippines' mercurial President Rodrigo Duterte."

The Journal seems to be suggesting that we formally recognize and back Vietnam's claims to disputed islands in the South China Sea. None of these islands belongs to us?

Why should the U.S. Navy risk a clash at sea by making us a party to these latest quarrels halfway around the world?