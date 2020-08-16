PATRICK BUCHANAN: Is Biden-Harris on Tom Dewey's path?

Yet, today, two months after Floyd's death, mayors and cops in Democratic cities are still bedeviled by rioters, looters, arsonists, anarchists and a criminal class that settles its quarrels with nightly killings and weekend shootouts.

The public is getting fed up. People want their cops back, and leftist politicians and police are coming into increasing conflict.

The Black police chief of Seattle, Carmen Best, has retired rather than carry out the city's decision to cut 50% of her budget.

Elected officials in New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis have approved plans to reduce police budgets. Meanwhile, shooting and killings are going up in almost every city including D.C. and New York, where more have died of gunshot wounds in 2020 than died all last year.

The president has staked out his position, and it does not lack for clarity. President Donald Trump embraces the phrase "law and order," denounces the "defund-the-police" movement as promoting anarchy, and offers federal aid and agents to cities that request help. He calls on mayors and governor to demand the National Guard to deal with the crisis and condemns them for their chronic failure to safely secure cities they have run for decades.

Trump has been accused of taking us back to the Nixon era.