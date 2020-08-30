PATRICK BUCHANAN: Is Joe Biden ceding the law-and-order issue?

"White silence is violence!" screamed the mob.

It looked like a training exercise for aspiring Nazi Brown Shirts.

We are beginning to see how this all unfolds. And from here, it looks like the Democratic left is going to be the loser on all counts.

First, the big mandate -- "Defund the police!" -- has backfired.

The Biden media daily testify to its unpopularity by insisting Biden never endorsed it. Where police department budgets have been cut, shooting and homicide rates have soared. And Biden's refusal to endorse the mandate tells you what Democrats' polls are telling them.

The police bill passed by Nancy Pelosi's House featuring restrictions on chokeholds has been ignored by the Senate, and Republicans do not appear to be suffering for having ignored it.

The smashing of statues, which has escalated from Columbus to Catholic missionaries and saints, to Confederate generals and statesmen like Lee, Jackson and Jefferson Davis, to the four presidents on Mount Rushmore -- Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, TR -- is now seen even by liberal elites as excessive.