PATRICK BUCHANAN: Is mass civil disobedience our future?

Gun owners see these as the onset of an all-out assault on gun rights.

For a republic to endure, there has to be a common consent on the rule of law and what constitutes a good society. But these seem to be at issue again in America.

Is abortion the killing of an innocent human being? Do Americans have a constitutional and human right to keep and carry firearms to protect themselves and their loved ones?

Who is and who is not a rightful resident of our national home?

Do illegal migrants have a right to come here and stay here? Or do their numbers imperil our national identity and existence as "one nation and one people"?

Violent crime was greater in America in the early 1990s. Urban riots were far more common in the 1960s. And there is nothing today comparable to the bloodletting of the 1861-65 War Between the States.

Still, Americans seem to disagree with each other more and to dislike each other more than they have in the lifetime of most of us.

One wonders: How does it all stay together? And for how long?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0