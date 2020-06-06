PATRICK BUCHANAN: James Mattis' comments: Liberal mush

But what does the general think of the methods and means the "protesters" have used -- the massive civil disobedience, the blocking of streets, the vilification of police, the contempt for curfews. What does the general think of protesters who provide moral cover for insurrection?

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people," says Mattis. Trump "doesn't even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us."

But it was not Trump who divided America in this racial crisis.

The nation was united in revulsion at the criminal cruelty that led to George Floyd's death. The nation was united in backing an enraged people's right to protest that atrocity.

What divided America were the methods and means protesters began using in the first hours of the Minneapolis riot -- the attacks on cops with bottles, bricks and Molotov cocktails.

In Mattis' statement, one finds not a word of sympathy or support for the police bearing the brunt of mob brutality for defending the communities they serve, while defending the constitutional right of the protesters to curse them as racist and rogue cops.