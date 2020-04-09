PATRICK BUCHANAN: Kissinger calls for post-coronavirus new world order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Among the works that first brought Henry Kissinger to academic acclaim was "A World Restored," his 1950s book about how the greatest diplomats of Europe met at the Congress of Vienna to restore order to a continent shattered by the Napoleonic Wars.

The balance-of-power peace these men achieved lasted -- with the significant exception of the Franco-Prussian War of 1870-1871 -- for the full century, from 1815 to 1914.

Writing in The Wall Street Journal last Friday, Kissinger declared that it is now an imperative that the world's leaders, even as they deal with the raging pandemic, begin to make the "transition to the post-coronavirus order."

"Failure to do so could set the world on fire."

Yet, the ingredients Kissinger considers essential for establishing that new world order appear, like ventilators, to be in short supply.

"Sustaining public trust," asserts Kissinger, "is crucial ... to international peace and stability."

But how do we trust again our adversary China, after its criminal cover-up of the menace and magnitude of the virus unleashed in Wuhan?

How do we trust again this regime that was, until recently, blaming the coronavirus on U.S. Army troops visiting Wuhan?