PATRICK BUCHANAN: Led by Bernie Sanders, Dems move toward open borders

Democrats are moving toward an "open door" policy on the U.S. border, an open borders embrace of any and all who wish to come.

America, apparently, does not belong to those who live here and love the country. America belongs to anyone who chooses to come. America belongs to the world.

Consider Bernie Sanders' immigration proposal, outlined the week of the massacre of Mormon women and children.

On Day One, President Sanders would declare a moratorium on deportations and offer a "swift pathway to citizenship" for all illegal migrants who have been here for five years.

Bernie would break up ICE. Border-jumping would cease to be a crime and become a civil offense like jaywalking. The "Muslim ban" would be abolished.

President Sanders would back sanctuary cities that refuse to work with U.S. law enforcement. Asylum seekers would not have to wait in Mexico as their claims were processed but would be welcomed into the USA.

Family separations would end. Trump's wall, which Bernie calls "racist," would be history. The administration's treatment of illegal immigration "as a criminal and national security matter is inhuman, impractical and must end."