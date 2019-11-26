PATRICK BUCHANAN: Let the people decide the fate of President Trump

As the goal of the more rabid anti-Trumpers is to impeach, convict and remove the president, and then proceed with civil and criminal charges, this looks to be a fight to the death.

Mulvaney may have shown the White House the way to fight a month ago. Asked whether the withholding of aid to Ukraine until an investigation of the Bidens had been announced was not the definition of a "quid pro quo," Mulvaney blurted out:

"We do that all the time. ... No question about it... That's why we held up the money. I have news for everybody. Get over it. There's going to be political influence in foreign policy." Welcome to the real world.

In return for meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump had a right to demand that Ukraine initiate an investigation into its most corrupt company, Burisma. Especially since the ne'er-do-well son of Vice President Joe Biden had been given a $50,000-a-month seat on Burisma's board just days after Joe demanded and got the resignation of the state prosecutor and signed off on a billion-dollar loan guarantee for this third-most corrupt regime on earth.

We read often that allegations of corruption in the smelly deal that put Hunter Biden on Burisma's board are "unfounded."

Who did the investigating?