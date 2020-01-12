PATRICK BUCHANAN: Our real existential crisis: Extinction

Lithuania and Latvia have seen serious population losses since the end of the Cold War and are in the front rank of European nations losing people at the fastest rate.

U.N. demographers project Russia's population may fall from 145 million today to 121 million by 2050. Such losses rival those that Russia suffered under Lenin, Stalin and World War II.

The Far East is home to some 6 million Russians who dwell on that vast tract that is so full of natural resources like timber, oil and gas.

"The population continues to decrease almost everywhere in the Far East," lamented President Vladimir Putin at an investment conference in Vladivostok: "The inflow is increasing, but it does not cover the number of people leaving the region."

In the Far East, Siberia and the Lake Baikal region, investors and workers from China are appearing in growing numbers.

The tribes of Europe, the peoples of almost every country of the Old Continent, are visibly aging, shrinking and dying. The population crisis of Europe is "existential," says Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Since this writer published "The Death of the West," nothing has happened to alter my conclusion as to where the West was destined: