PATRICK BUCHANAN: Pendulum may be swinging back

"When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people whom you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder."

Equally problematic: "You will be creating the B-roll film that will be used in ads nationally to help Donald Trump during his campaign."

Portland police union president Daryl Turner was enraged at what he had seen. "I am disgusted that our City has come to this," said Turner. "If it is acceptable for rioters to ... try and burn down occupied buildings, and if this conduct is allowed to continue, then Portland is lost."

Wheeler, having gotten the message the rioters have been trying to deliver, finally ordered his city's police to do "what is necessary" to quell the rioting, even if it means using tear gas.

What has happened in Portland, and across much of America, was predictable, and predicted.