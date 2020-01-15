PATRICK BUCHANAN: Trump energizes candidacy of anti-war candidate Sanders

NATO allies with units in Iraq are silently seething, as they received no warning we were about to take down the general.

Here, the political fallout from the execution of Soleimani has only just begun.

Democrats, after denouncing Soleimani as a war criminal and serial killer of American soldiers, are accusing Trump of carrying out, without the consent of Congress, a premeditated act of war on a nation on which Congress hasn't authorized war.

Trump's claim that the general had to be taken down to abort an "imminent" attack on Americans, including attacks on not one but four U.S. embassies, is being derided. The justice of killing the general seems less the issue now than the wisdom of the act, and a storm is brewing over whether Trump and his aides have been dissembling.

Nancy Pelosi has already pushed through the House a nonbinding resolution asserting that Trump has no authority to carry out acts of war against Iran without Congress' consent. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Trump supporter from Florida, stunned the president by voting for the Pelosi resolution.

Sen. Mike Lee broke with Trump to denounce the briefing that Congress received, about attacks on Americans being imminent, as both contemptuous and the worst briefing he ever had.