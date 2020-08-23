PATRICK BUCHANAN: Will Catholic bishops call out Joe Biden?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a cradle Catholic and recipient of Notre Dame's Laetare Medal, Joe Biden is outspoken in declaring that the principles and beliefs of his Catholic faith guide his public life.

"Joe is a man of faith," was a recurring theme at the Democratic convention that nominated him to become our second Catholic president.

Biden has often affirmed the centrality of his faith to his decisions in public life. In a video released on the eve of the convention, he credited Pope Francis and the nuns who educated him with making him the man he is today.

Yet, when the Supreme Court ruled in July that the Little Sisters of the Poor could not be forced, by an Obamacare mandate, to provide contraceptives to employees, Biden called the decision "disappointing."

For Joe has evolved over a half-century. He is now an all-in Roe v. Wade Catholic who supports a woman's right to abortion and believes the tax dollars of his fellow Catholics should pay for the abortions of women who cannot afford them.

This year, he changed his position and came out against the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of tax dollars to pay for abortions.