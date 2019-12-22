PATRICK BUCHANAN: Will the secessionist epidemic ever end?

John Jay, in Federalist 2, before the Constitution was even ratified, spoke of the elements that formed the nation -- "one connected country to one united people ... descended from the same ancestors, speaking the same language, professing the same religion ... similar in their manners and customs."

A second secessionist movement, six decades later, created a second American nation. Texans under Sam Houston rose up and ripped that vast province away from its young mother country, Mexico.

The third secessionist movement united 11 states that sought to create a new confederated nation outside the Union, as the revolutionary generation had created a new nation outside of Britain.

In the 19th century, a dozen new nations were created by Latin American secessionists of the Spanish and Portuguese empires who emulated the example of the Americans of 1776.

After 1945, colonies of the British, French, Portuguese and Belgian empires seceded to produce a baby boom of new nations whose most common characteristic seems to be that all receive foreign aid and all have seats in the U.N. General Assembly.

If the secessionism epidemic is to someday expire, then its causes will have to be addressed. And what are they?