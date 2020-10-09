PATTY ERICKSON-PUTTMANN: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

To address the disastrous impact of communication failures on 9/11, the federal government provided a limited amount of funds for local law enforcement and first responders to design systems to accomplish interoperability of communications. The Sioux City Police Chief and Woodbury County Sheriff led the organizational meetings of law enforcement agencies and first responders in the tri-state area to submit an application. The grant application represented a seamless system design, including tower expansion and enhancement, radio/equipment acquisition and mobile command capabilities. I prepared and submitted the grant request. Woodbury County was awarded one of 17 grants in the nation and received $5.9 million.

As social services coordinator, my office provided planning and program development of services for Developmentally Disabled and persons with severe and persistent mental illness. Our budget ranged from $3-12,000,000 annually and demanded careful management to comply with federal and state mandates while assuring continuity in services. Woodbury County was successful in building one of the best disabilities service delivery systems in the state.