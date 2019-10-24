My name is Dan Greenwell and I am the father of four children. My eldest, a daughter, was a 2015 graduate of our school district and my three sons are currently in high school. During the past several years I acquired daily, first-hand experience of our schools from elementary, middle and high school perspectives. This has allowed me to clearly understand our district and the continued opportunity for positive improvements. My wife, Gyna, and I are active participants in school board meetings and serve as band parent and cross-country supporters. I am passionately dedicated to public education and believe in lifting all students to higher academic performance and teaching them to assume greater responsibility for their future.
I have more than 30 years of successful business experience and have served as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Terra Industries and Sabre Industries. I also served as chairman and CEO of a nitrogen company. My practical experience as a CPA and business leader will bring business skills, fresh ideas and new perspectives to the board. We will review practices and policies and focus on positive improvements. Strong, business-minded financial stewardship will be key in effectively managing taxpayer funds. We need to foster a culture of openness, transparency and accountability. I ask the tough questions.
I have been a tireless advocate for the students, teachers and taxpayers of the district. Our classes need to be a reasonable and manageable size in order to increase student achievement and avoid undue stress on our teachers. Class offerings need to be constantly evaluated in order to determine long-term and educational sustainability as well as the efficacy of the courses offered.
You have free articles remaining.
I have also been concerned about the long-term financial stability of the district. In an era of historically low funding from the state of Iowa, the district has resorted to what in effect is deficit spending by committing its spending authority reserves towards recurring costs. This, unless reversed, will result in major reductions in our class offering and increases in class size if left unchecked. This is not good for the delivery of instruction for our students and programs. My experience as a CFO and CEO will benefit the district by examining prudent administrative cost reduction measures that will not impact our teachers or core programs.
I will bring a focus on raising student achievement for all students and will hold the superintendent and his cabinet accountable. Our spending and attention should be focused on the classroom. Teachers are the key component in our children’s education. We must ensure they have the necessary resources and are allowed to apply their skills and knowledge for effective classroom learning. We, as a board, need to publicly commit to tangible goals of improvement in student achievement.
In summary, I have provided recent, significant positive improvements to the school district and will continue to work with board members, the administration and our citizens to better educate our children and prepare them for future opportunities. I ask for your vote.