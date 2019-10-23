As a product of the Sioux City Community School District and a born-and-raised resident of Sioux City, I strongly believe that I owe something to my community and the school district that gave me the opportunity to succeed. I hope you'll agree that both my educational and professional experiences and background will help me be an efficient and effective school board director. I witnessed firsthand the passion and knowledge of our teachers and staff. I want to help put the district in a position where its teachers, staff and, most importantly, its students continue to have opportunities to be the best they can be. These are some of the things I will focus on if elected:
- Promote transparent budget practices and community/staff involvement in the overall budget process. My background is in public finance and education policy. I spent four years as executive director of the Siouxland Taxpayers Research Conference. This job required me to attend many school board meetings and advise business leaders on education policy. I was an adviser on education policy and legislation to a U.S. senator in D.C. and helped with drafting and finalizing speeches and legislation. I am also proud that I was involved in some key amendments to major education legislation. I am also one class away from earning my master’s in public administration with an emphasis on public finance from Villanova University.
- Foster beneficial discourse and partnership between the board and teachers to make effective decisions involving the needs and concerns of teachers, the board and administration. I feel there has been a growing lack of communication between “downtown” and teachers. One example is the $6,000/sixth-period controversy. Another is the middle school reading decision. In both cases I heard from far too many teachers that their concerns were not adequately addressed, and they felt excluded from the decision-making process. I will work hard to ensure that every party involved has the opportunity for input.
- Be competitive when it comes to attracting and retaining teachers. We must not only be able to offer competitive and realistic compensation and benefit packages, we must also help create work environments where our teachers and staff feel appreciated and involved in the decision-making process that affects their classrooms.
- I will support having teachers back at the negotiation table when discussing compensation and benefits. I want to allow our teachers and staff to participate in realistic and beneficial negotiations.
- Help create a student body that is not only college or workforce ready, but more importantly good citizens. I understand there are several options available to our students after graduation. It is key to work with students and teachers to continue to provide focused areas of education. This may be advanced math and writing/reading comprehension skills needed for a college degree or the hands-on experience needed for a trades career. Let’s do what we can to keep our young professionals in Sioux City.
I would be honored to earn your vote on Nov. 5.