I grew up in a poor family here in Sioux City. My family is a sixth-generation Siouxland family, so I attended elementary, middle and high school on the west side. I was a troubled youth, always getting into trouble, and making some less-than-perfect life choices.
It was in my early 20s that I realized I didn’t want to be known as the troublemaker anymore and instead I wanted to do something with my life. To start this transition, I joined the military, and I followed that by working on bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees. I started working hard in the computer industry and did everything I could to be successful.
Once I started succeeding in my own life, I turned toward my community and looked for ways to help. Since I grew up poor I thought the best avenue would be to help children who faced the same problems I had growing up. I wanted to try and reach out and help kids so that they too could be successful and not make some of the same mistakes that I made.
Through my master's and doctorate work in education I began performing research and obtaining the tools and mindset so that I could help children in the best way possible. I started giving back by working with students and coming up with a variety of programs that would improve their lives. The first program I started was a computer science program at the Boys Club. I purchased new computers, software licenses, and worked with local teachers to create a program that would help students achieve better results in reading comprehension and mathematics. This program has been highly successful with outstanding results in student performance.
Another program I started involves providing books to children ages 3-6. I noticed our children had significant difficulties with reading, and felt this program was the next step. Through this program we provide books for these children to take home monthly.
My passion is to every day find ways to help children be as successful as they can be in life. Therefore, with my experience, passion, and knowledge, I believe I will have a major impact on improving our children’s lives by joining the school board.
As a board member, I will fight for the primary purpose of our schools - to make every child have the tools available to unlock their full potential. I believe that every person in the district needs to have a voice in our school district and would push for change to ensure that everyone is heard. I also will strive to be a good steward of our district’s finances and promise to ensure that our board is transparent and accountable for all its decisions.
Our board and our children desperately need strong leadership from our school board. I believe that I am one of those leaders through my actions and work over the last decade. I ask for your vote on Nov. 5 so I can work hard for our children.