I am Monique “MO” Scarlett and here’s why you should vote for me for school board. As a lifetime Sioux City resident, a West High graduate, a parent who serves in our public schools, and an alumnus of both the University of South Dakota and Briar Cliff University, I bring a renewed focus on academics and a fresh perspective built on years of experience. I am co-founder of Unity in the Community (building partnerships and bridging gaps with law enforcement and citizens), I served three terms on the Sioux City Human Rights Commission and Woodbury County at Risk Commission, and I am on educational committees such as the School Improvement Advisory Committee, Equity Board and OURS Parent Group. My experiences in community-collaboration, participation on various educational committees and my 20-plus years in the banking industry make me the best candidate to serve as a member of the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education.
School boards are the basis of our democracy. Not much is more important than people overseeing the work of educating our children. How well we do this determines the future of our community. I believe that quality public education is essential to our society; that all students should learn and become productive, contributing citizens. I am committed to achieving success for every student specifically through data-driven decisions, policy development and resource allocation.
Since the board’s duties include fiduciary responsibilities - being stewards of the public’s financial investment for our children - I intend to represent the electorate/taxpayer to ensure the most efficient, responsible use of their provided resources. That means serving as a conduit for the concerns and interests of teachers and parents, and having conversations with our state legislators, administrators and students to establish a clear vision with high expectations for quality teaching and learning that supports strong student outcomes.
I have engaged in conversations with teachers, parents and students for years. I have seen, in both others and in my own family, successes and struggles throughout the years when it comes to educating our children. I have a wealth of hands-on experience and am ready to listen, learn and work to improve our school district to be the best it can be! Every student deserves a high quality, diverse, personalized, full educational experience. As your School Board member, I will work collaboratively with various stakeholders to oversee the district’s priorities, advocate for academic advancement, monitor the fiscal health of the district, and keep the public informed of the board’s progress and challenges.
I am ready to encourage and foster a public education system that embraces and celebrates the individuality of all our children and facilitates their ability to reach their full potential, whether it be through the sciences, technology, engineering, arts or mathematics. I will be responsive and receptive, encouraging open communication with everyone. I am committed to ensure the quality of our school system builds a strong, healthy, financially viable district.
I appreciate your support and ask for your vote on Nov. 5.