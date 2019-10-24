My passion for advancing education started in the most unexpected way. It began with an outlet, a pink slip and a voice.
Eight years ago, I was like many Siouxlanders, a busy parent with two young children in school. Several experiences made me realize that I could make a positive difference for not just my kids, but all children, on the Sioux City School Board.
My desire to make an impact started in the hallways of Clark Elementary one day as I picked up my son Christian. I saw a paraeducator in tears because she had just learned her contract was not being renewed. While it was difficult to understand why the school was letting a passionate educator go, I wanted to know what I could do to make sure the district retained extraordinary educators like that para.
At around the same time, I was leading a new Lego Robotics Club at Clark Elementary. The club had 20 enthusiastic students, 10 laptops and only one electrical outlet. With limited resources, how could we make sure we inspired students to seek innovative ideas?
Those experiences had me asking questions. However, it was a school board meeting about our district’s new elementary schools that made me realize I could be a real voice for change.
As I listened to countless parents speak about their visions for the schools, I realized there was a voice missing. The missing voice was the parent who was working three jobs to make ends meet and couldn’t attend the meeting, the parent of the ESL student and the parent who wasn’t active in their child’s education. What could I do to make sure those missing voices were heard too?
Since joining the school board in July 2018, I’ve had the opportunity to work on solutions to those questions and more. As a board member, I’ve been a strong advocate for early childhood literacy. My involvement in the 0-3: Prime Age to Engage Initiative aims to increase interaction between parents and caregivers with babies through preschool age kids through talking, playing, singing and reading.
I strongly believe in the lifelong impact of student achievement and support equitable and sustaining school funding and increased funding for English Language Learners programs. It’s vital to ensure every student has an equal opportunity to achieve academic excellence and succeed in reaching their potential.
There are endless opportunities to enhance education for our students, however positive change begins by ensuring our district maintains a culture built on openness and respect for one another. This is one of the reasons why I have been a vocal proponent of board transparency, beginning with board-directed goals for the superintendent, policy that clearly communicates the board’s intent and budget planning that aligns with the district’s short and long-term vision and goals.
I am proud of the school board’s achievements over the last year, but our work is only beginning. With the community’s support, I look forward to achieving more positive changes for our children in my next term on the Sioux City School Board.