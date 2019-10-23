{{featured_button_text}}
I have 27 years of experience in education as both a teacher and an administrator. I hold a PhD in higher education administration. I’m currently the VP of Learning at Western Iowa Tech Community College where I oversee everything student related, from academics to student services.

I understand the sacrifice and commitment it takes to be a teacher. I also understand that it’s often a thankless job, and that teachers are asked to do more every day, and often with fewer resources.

If I am elected to the school board my priorities include the following:

1. To build a climate of trust between the community and the district through listening and transparency in decision making and sharing relevant data to constituents;

2. To invest in teachers. Because of the state changes in collective bargaining, the district and the board need to work to ensure teachers that they feel valued;

3. To promote a welcoming district that embraces all learners of different backgrounds and needs and prepare them for college or the workforce;

4. To celebrate the success of students and teachers with the Sioux City community.

In the seven years I’ve been the VP of Learning, under my leadership and hand-in-hand with an outstanding team of faculty and staff, we have:

• Increased retention by 23%.

• Increased diversity from 15% to 45%.

• Increased the graduation rate by 19%.

• Been the top award-granting community college in the state for the past four years.

I decided to run for school board because I have dedicated my career to student success at the college level. I believe I can bring the same level of insight and creativity, experience, understanding and success to the Sioux City School Board. I don’t believe that every member of the school board needs to be an educator. In fact, it is important that we bring a diverse set of skills and knowledge to one of the most important jobs there is: that of setting policy that impacts our children. I do, however, think it is vital to have someone with years of educational experience at the table when making decisions that impact students’ lives. I understand how policy changes from the state impact our decisions at a local level. I understand the importance of using multiple measures to assess student learning. I understand the complexity of issues our students and our teachers face each day. I understand these things because of my 27 years of work with students — both in and out of the classroom.

I ask that you please consider a vote for Juline Albert on Nov. 5. #PuttingStudentsFirst.

