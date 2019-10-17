First and foremost, I would like to thank The Sioux City Journal for this opportunity to highlight the issues that I believe will allow our citizens to become more informed voters.
While I have had the privilege to serve as your mayor for the past eight years, there are a number of important priorities that I would like to see through to completion. The past few years have yielded some very positive developments, but much work remains. We have led the nation in economic development in our population category several times and created many new jobs. Both our industrial and commercial tax bases have grown, we are creating new housing opportunities, and recreational amenities have been added in our parks without raising tax dollars. Although we continue to face challenges with a tight labor market, this is a welcome problem when one considers the alternative.
The areas I will concentrate on in my next term include:
1. Economic development. We cannot rest on our laurels and must continue to focus on economic growth or we will lose ground. This has happened far too often in the past. With a tight labor market, we will need to reassess our strategy and focus on larger capital investments requiring smaller labor pools. Additionally, growing our economy will require increasing our housing stock. We have had some success with new apartments and homes, but we still need additional housing units. Finally, we must continue to partner with both the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and our local labor organizations to deliver the workforce needed for continued economic growth.
2. Infrastructure. As you drive on our streets it is obvious that we need a long-term strategy to address these critical infrastructure needs. Over the past many years we have invested millions of dollars in new streets around our new schools, but with the completion of the streets around Hunt School we are finally done with those projects which frees up those dollars for street improvements. Last year we allocated more money for asphalt overlays than we have in years and as you drive 11th Street and Douglas Street, as examples, you will notice the improvements. We should be able to almost double our efforts next year and the years to come which will have a huge impact on solving the pothole problems in this community.
3. Riverfront development. One of our greatest quality-of-life assets is our riverfront and I am committed to seeing our current development proposal to fruition. Years ago, we had a similar opportunity and we failed to make that plan a reality. We now have an exceptional plan that is realistic and possible without the need for a tax increase. This project will have a significant impact on the quality of life in this area and now is the time to make this happen. I am committed to ensuring my grandchildren, and yours, will enjoy our redeveloped and enhanced Missouri River front.
New challenges will undoubtedly emerge, and we will face them together, as Sioux Cityans always have. Again, I want to thank you for allowing me to serve as your mayor, and I respectfully request your vote on Nov. 5.