I stand for a better quality of life for all Iowans. I have a mission to serve the people as they deserve. I believe every public servant has the responsibility to improve our quality of life and to be more responsible to the taxpayers. I am a community unifier, leader and advocate.
Sioux City is a great place to raise a family as well as to do business. But people are working two to three jobs to make ends meet. I support a higher minimum wage.
The City Council has done well by bringing entertainment venues, attractions and business to generate visitor traffic in our downtown. However, if we are to attract other young, talented professionals to move to Sioux City we need high-paying jobs and streamlining of the personal income and property tax because that will attract research/data businesses and will expand initiatives and incentives to attract high-tech and high-skilled jobs.
I think Facebook and Google should be courted for economic development in a culture that prizes education. We should encourage programs and opportunities for high school graduates with training in our technology-driven economy as well as help young entrepreneurs.
I support solutions on the issue of water quality by nutrient runoff reduction and continued funding to insure water quality for our residents and businesses.
I believe our government has a duty to proactively protect and conserve our natural resources, encouraging waste reduction, recycling, landscape management, use of nature plants and trees, water conservation, storm-water management, energy conservation (rooftop-solar), and efficiency of city operations.
I support a new formula to fund our public education K-12. We need to fund our students at uniform DCPP (Department of Child Protection and Permanency) to equalize funding and provide transparency at all levels of government, implement a comprehensive teacher evaluation system that will elevate the teaching profession, and help teachers improve their craft and set our students up for success.
All of the above requires time and the ability to work with honesty and integrity with people of all persuasions at all levels of government in order to deliver Sioux City’s fair share to its citizens in a fiscally responsible manner. My education in business, accounting, human resources, and my diverse history of civic involvement for the last 29 years, equip me to meet these needs.
The political system often is corrupted by partisan politics and special interests. I believe in term limits and in campaign finance reform (public funds). As citizens you have the power to change our government by casting your vote. You should not tolerate corruption in our political process. Your vote is your voice. I will bring trust and confidence to our government.
I am married to Dr. Rex Rundquist, we have four grown children and eight grandchildren. I am a former ESL educator, an author and owner of a business involved in Spanish instruction, translations/interpretations and cultural presentations. Visit my website: www.maria4siouxcitymayor.com
Join me in this journey to strengthen our democracy of liberty, equality and justice for all.