RANDY FEENSTRA: Here's why you should vote for me in 4th District U.S. House primary

Now, during this crisis, agriculture relief plans are being considered in the Ag Committee. But because of Steve King’s bizarre behavior, our families don’t have a voice in the process, a seat at the table, or a representative on any committee. The people of the 4th District are the only people in America without a seat on any committee in Congress. As a result, Congressman King’s lack of influence could literally result in the loss of thousands of jobs and countless farms, and lead to the economic ruin of families across the 4th District.

Furthermore, as liberals conducted their sham impeachment against President Trump, our district lost our seat on the Judiciary Committee where we could’ve been fighting for the president. Once again, our voices in the 2016 election were silenced as liberals in Congress tried to remove President Trump from office. Sadly, we didn’t even have a voice defending our president in the process. That is just wrong.

The families of the 4th District deserve an effective conservative congressman who can get things done, particularly in this crisis. We need a proven effective conservative we can count on to deliver results for Iowa families, farmers and small businesses.