RANDY FEENSTRA: Here's why you should vote for me in 4th District U.S. House primary

Editor's note: Today The Journal begins a five-day series of guest columns written by the Republican candidates for the U.S. House seat in Iowa's 4th District in the June 2 primary election. The columns will be published, in alphabetical order, each day through Saturday.
I’m Randy Feenstra. I’m a Christian, a husband and father, and an effective conservative. Now, I’m running to be your effective, conservative Republican congressman. I’ve lived here in Northwest Iowa my entire life. I was born and raised in a strong Christian family and faith is at the center of my family, my work and my public service. I’m a true Christian conservative and a constitutional conservative. In the Iowa Senate, I’ve been a leader in delivering conservative results for the people of Iowa.
This campaign this isn’t about politics. It’s about people. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t hear from multiple families across this district who are scared about losing their farms. These are my neighbors, my friends, the families I attend church with and strangers who don't know where to turn. And who should they to turn to?
We have a congressman who was removed from the House Agriculture Committee and the Judiciary Committee by his own Republican colleagues. These are the very committees that handled the sham impeachment of President Trump and designed President Trump’s trade deals that are so important to Iowa agriculture.
Now, during this crisis, agriculture relief plans are being considered in the Ag Committee. But because of Steve King’s bizarre behavior, our families don’t have a voice in the process, a seat at the table, or a representative on any committee. The people of the 4th District are the only people in America without a seat on any committee in Congress. As a result, Congressman King’s lack of influence could literally result in the loss of thousands of jobs and countless farms, and lead to the economic ruin of families across the 4th District.
Furthermore, as liberals conducted their sham impeachment against President Trump, our district lost our seat on the Judiciary Committee where we could’ve been fighting for the president. Once again, our voices in the 2016 election were silenced as liberals in Congress tried to remove President Trump from office. Sadly, we didn’t even have a voice defending our president in the process. That is just wrong.
The families of the 4th District deserve an effective conservative congressman who can get things done, particularly in this crisis. We need a proven effective conservative we can count on to deliver results for Iowa families, farmers and small businesses.
My conservative record of results is clear: In the Iowa Senate, working alongside Gov. Kim Reynolds, I authored the largest tax cut in Iowa history. We were successful defunding Planned Parenthood and banning sanctuary cities in Iowa. We passed the largest expansion of gun rights in Iowa history and we have stopped the implementation of liberal red flag laws. In Congress, I’ll not only fight for our conservative values, I’ll deliver conservative results just like I have done in the Iowa Senate.
We deserve better and I believe the voters deserve the truth, especially now. Families and farmers are hurting and we must make a decision: Are we going to continue down the same ineffective path or are we going to elect an effective conservative ally of President Trump with a proven record of delivering conservative results? As Ronald Reagan once said, “It’s time for bold colors and not pale pastels.”
The people of the 4th District deserve an effective conservative leader and a clear choice. The times are too important.
Randy Feenstra of Hull, Iowa, is a Republican candidate for the Iowa 4th District U.S. House seat.
