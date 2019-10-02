Editor’s note: The Journal editorial board asked the five candidates for City Council in the Oct. 8 primary election to write no more than 500 words in support of the following statements: 1) Here’s my vision for the future of Sioux City. 2) Here’s how my background prepares me for effective service on the council. Today and Thursday, we publish their responses.
I was born and raised on a farm in Ocheyedan, Iowa, with my parents, four brothers, two sisters and Grandma.
We were taught a hard-work ethic; that being on time is being 10 minutes early; that you treat people with respect; and that honesty and your handshake is your honor. And always have a positive attitude and greet people with a smile.
I have lived in Sioux City for 44 years. It's very simple - I love Sioux City and I'm proud to be the people's choice.
I own a small business - Rhonda's Senior Support Service, which is a home care business. I owned Rhonda's SpeakEasy and two other bars for 30 years before that. I know finances and how to treat people.
*Completion of all three Citizen Academies (fire/rescue, police, human rights). No one in Sioux City has completed all three but myself. Police and fire is half our budget. I believe in finding out on the front line what they need and how we can be pro-active in making their lives safer.
* Member of the Friends of the Sioux City Police Department board.
I will continue to build on our strong economic development projects, our trail system, our airport service, our environmental programs including recycling and litter, our transit system, our other quality-of-life amenities such as the Art Center, Public Museum, Orpheum Theatre, Tyson Events Center and historic features throughout the community.
My vision for Sioux City is: A more vibrant community everyone can safely enjoy for decades to come. The best fire, police and ambulance services in the Midwest. Streets and utilities throughout the city will be in tip-top condition. We will be prouder than we have ever been.
These are just a few of the many things that happen through a good City Council. It's not just me, it's we as a City Council working together to make Sioux City better for future generations.
I love Sioux City and am asking for your vote on Tuesday Oct. 8 and Tuesday Nov. 5.