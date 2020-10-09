ROCKY DE WITT: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

I have earned the endorsements of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, Carpenters Local 948 and the Good Government Committee of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. I've worked with several mayors, many assigned committees, labor and business alike. I've honed my management skills and know more about government "from the inside." Challenging and rewarding cannot begin to describe this experience.

Perhaps you noticed that I kept stating "this board" and not "I." "I" am just one vote. "I" plead my case for or against. "I" cannot, will not take credit for all the successes of the board. When meeting someone new and they ask where I work, I say, 'I work for Woodbury County.' "

I am part of something much bigger than me but I am proud to say that I am part of this board and our progress. We have absolutely made positive progress to better this county. But our work is not done. We need leadership to stay the course and finish projects correctly.

I humbly ask for your vote for one more term and I sincerely believe I have been a part of "Better Planning. Better Leadership. A better County".

God Bless America and God Bless Our Troops and Law Enforcement.

Rocky De Witt is the Republican nominee for the District 5 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 3 general election.

