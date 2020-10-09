ROCKY DE WITT: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

I'm Rocky De Witt running for a second term as Woodbury County supervisor.
First of all, I do not view this position as a career. I pledged to serve for two terms, as I believe in term limits. I want to do my service for the county and move on.
I believe this board has taken positive steps to correct several issues that previous boards had neglected. Namely, an undersized and underbuilt Law Enforcement Center (jail). This board decided to stop throwing good money after bad and moved to build a new LEC via a bond issue. I sit on the LEC Authority as well, a one-of-a-kind-entity in the state of Iowa, blazing the trail for other counties to adopt our strategy for public safety.
This board went positive to rebuild our gravel roads, which were under-maintained due to previous boards' failure to fund the Secondary Roads Department. Failing to fund for inflation equaled less gravel and "spot repairs" over continuous maintenance. This started over 30 years ago but this board made tough decisions to correct a decades-old problem.
This board has reduced the property tax levy for 5 years in a row. I think this is huge: we brought spending down, lowering the levy and have maintained or even improved services and made repairs, emergency and otherwise, to the Courthouse and other buildings.
Moving to Rolling Hills has proven to be a positive step for Woodbury County, improving mental health services with outstanding leadership within this region, and I hold a seat on the Governance Board. Kudos to our mental health professionals.
I have earned the endorsements of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, Carpenters Local 948 and the Good Government Committee of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. I've worked with several mayors, many assigned committees, labor and business alike. I've honed my management skills and know more about government "from the inside." Challenging and rewarding cannot begin to describe this experience.
Perhaps you noticed that I kept stating "this board" and not "I." "I" am just one vote. "I" plead my case for or against. "I" cannot, will not take credit for all the successes of the board. When meeting someone new and they ask where I work, I say, 'I work for Woodbury County.' "
I am part of something much bigger than me but I am proud to say that I am part of this board and our progress. We have absolutely made positive progress to better this county. But our work is not done. We need leadership to stay the course and finish projects correctly.
I humbly ask for your vote for one more term and I sincerely believe I have been a part of "Better Planning. Better Leadership. A better County".
God Bless America and God Bless Our Troops and Law Enforcement.
Rocky De Witt is the Republican nominee for the District 5 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 3 general election.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!