Editor’s note: The Journal editorial board asked the five candidates for City Council in the Oct. 8 primary election to write no more than 500 words in support of the following statements: 1) Here’s my vision for the future of Sioux City. 2) Here’s how my background prepares me for effective service on the council. On Wednesday and today, we publish their responses.
I’ve been asked several times why I’m running for City Council. While the reasons are many, the deciding factor was my children. My children are my everything, my world. It is my duty as their father to ensure that they are taken care of. It’s also my duty as a human to ensure that I’ve done my part to make this world a better place, and there’s no better place to start than home.
If I’m unhappy with my city, I have to assume that they will be, too. I can sit at home, unhappy, venting my frustrations, or I can act. My vision for Sioux City is one of equality, responsibility and accountability. No longer will we accept our leadership’s constant pandering to the upper echelon. We will be heard.
Sioux City has taken on too many projects. The desire to make Sioux City more aesthetically pleasing only masks the issues Sioux Cityans have expressed concern over. While I understand the desire to appeal to business suitors, the needs of our people must come first. When we’re spending millions of dollars to “beautify” a street littered with gut-wrenching reminders of struggle, we’ve lost sight of the goals.
Fifteen percent of Sioux City lives below the poverty line. This is apparent in the many neighborhoods that our leaders are neglecting, the parks our children play in. We have to explore solutions, including affordable housing. Poverty does not define us; it makes us stronger.
Violent crime appears to be on the rise. The number of offenders that fall into the 16-23 demographic is alarming. We need a safe space in Sioux City where these teenagers can be around positive adult role models, be listened to, and learn that they can break the cycle. I know the pain that comes with feeling that your future is predetermined, and I assure you that that is not the case. We’re simply slapping a Band-Aid on a wound and crossing our fingers that it heals.
Weighing heavy on the mind of many citizens are potholes. I say this, simply: FIX THEM! If it is an issue of finances preventing this, that raises more spending questions. If it's manpower, let’s address staffing. It is unfathomable that a resident can receive a fine for having an unkempt lawn while a three-foot pothole rests outside of their driveway. We’ve heard enough excuses, it’s time to demand action. Let me express that tax increases are not the solution.
I’m not a politician. I’m not a business owner. But, frankly, we don’t need another politician or another businessman on the council. We need a voice for the people, the people often forgotten. I am a full-time college student with a 3.8 GPA, recycling advocate, revolutionary, musician, poet, mental health advocate, and decent human. I love Sioux City. I’ve made the conscious decision to raise my family here. Together we’ll make this a better place. We’re stronger as one. When the people are happy, the community will prosper.
Change is coming.