On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are joined by friend of the show, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory astrophysicist Varoujan Gorjian, to discuss NASA’s plans for taking humans back to the moon, setting up a moon base, and then going to Mars. We also discuss other exciting developments in the world of science, including breakthroughs in nuclear fusion and artificial intelligence.

And of course, as always, there is the obligatory discussion of ALIENS.

