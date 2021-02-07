Signing up for COVID-19 vaccination proves difficult

And I get nothing.

When you try to buy tickets to a concert that’s likely to sell out, you at least get in a queue and, eventually, you get in. You don’t have to redo everything. This is like a crapshoot every time you log on.

I live with computers every day. I know how this works. But every time I insert my information, I wonder how people in their 80s or older are able to maneuver this. Is someone on call at all times just to help them out? Or are they at bay like I am?

When I see those Facebook posts that say, “I got in,” I wonder what I’ve been doing wrong. Do I need to have my phone, my laptop and my iPad all designed to refresh the minute one drop becomes available?

Why, I wonder, can’t we fill out a form ONE TIME, submit it and get a future date when we can get the vaccine and not have to worry about the supply running out?

Not since “The List” in the 1980s (remember that?) have we had to rely on insider information. Someone hears Pharmacy A is going to get a supply and, quickly, it’s like wildfire, spreading to others who had no clue it was even going to be a distribution point. Then, Pharmacy B becomes a source of speculation and the chase begins.