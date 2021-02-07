Signing up for COVID-19 vaccination proves difficult

Several times this week I’ve wanted to give up.
I’ve practically turned over my life to checking websites, refreshing “sorry, none available” notices and signing up for newsletters I don’t want from pharmacies I don’t frequent.
The COVID-19 vaccine sign-up process has been frustrating, aggravating and disappointing, particularly when you hear from people who don’t meet the criteria bragging that they got in.
Really?
Why aren’t we getting all the 75-plus folks in these slots and then working our way down?
Why must we retrace steps just to see if the balls fall in our favor?
I’ve answered the same medical questions so many times I feel like I can press the buttons without looking.
When I first signed up for the Walgreens clinics (after getting a heads-up that they were going to have the vaccine), I got a message: “We’re verifying your information.” The only information I gave them was my name and email. What did they need to verify? “We’ll contact you,” they responded. Meanwhile, they wanted me to sign up for a host of newsletters. I did, naively, thinking they would contain information, but I’ve gotten nothing. No more responses. No more verification. No availabilities. So I go in. Again. And again. And again.
And I get nothing.
When you try to buy tickets to a concert that’s likely to sell out, you at least get in a queue and, eventually, you get in. You don’t have to redo everything. This is like a crapshoot every time you log on.
I live with computers every day. I know how this works. But every time I insert my information, I wonder how people in their 80s or older are able to maneuver this. Is someone on call at all times just to help them out? Or are they at bay like I am?
When I see those Facebook posts that say, “I got in,” I wonder what I’ve been doing wrong. Do I need to have my phone, my laptop and my iPad all designed to refresh the minute one drop becomes available?
Why, I wonder, can’t we fill out a form ONE TIME, submit it and get a future date when we can get the vaccine and not have to worry about the supply running out?
Not since “The List” in the 1980s (remember that?) have we had to rely on insider information. Someone hears Pharmacy A is going to get a supply and, quickly, it’s like wildfire, spreading to others who had no clue it was even going to be a distribution point. Then, Pharmacy B becomes a source of speculation and the chase begins.
I get that there’s a great desire to get the vaccine. But the pool of potential recipients is so large you have to make this pandemic powerball a regular part of your life just to hope you’ll see a needle before next Christmas. The media is here for a reason. It should be used to disseminate complete information.
Luckily, Siouxlanders’ helping nature has provided a bit of comfort. I’ve gotten plenty of advice on when to search for vaccinations, where to look for them and who to talk to. I’ve even been given a bit of sketchy advice that answers questions I’ve had about line jumpers.
But I have learned lessons that I think we can take from this:
-- The state didn’t do a good job setting up the process. At the beginning of the pandemic, schools learned everyone doesn’t have a home computer or wi-fi. Those handling the vaccine rollout should have realized that, too.
-- There are good people willing to help. I have gotten lots of phone calls, Facebook messages and in-person suggestions that have made me feel less alone in the whole process. Why not use those folks to set up registration banks that can handle setting up appointments and filling out forms for those who aren’t tech savvy?
-- The early bird does get the worm. It’s never too soon to start the process. Even though you may not be the next group in line, get the form, find the necessary cards and information you need and be ready. When your “turn” comes, you won’t have to fret anymore.
-- This, too, shall pass. If those in charge learned lessons from this first “test,” they should be able to make changes before the vast majority of Siouxlanders are eligible. Let us hope.