Some people think that I write this column far in advance. “Do you have two or three done ahead of time?” one very organized friend asked me. Trying not to laugh, I explained that I get up early and write it on deadline day. With a shocked expression, she asked, “How can you do that!”

“Sometimes when I’m in church, the Lord gives me an idea and part of the column comes to me. I write it down on the church bulletin and finish it later. But most of the time I pray the night before as I’m going to sleep. In the morning as I’m waking up if I don’t have an idea yet, I pray again. Then the Lord gives me something.”

She just shook her head. It’s not that she’s an unbeliever. She’s definitely a faithful Christ follower. It’s more that she, like the rest of us, has a hard time understanding others’ actions when they’re different from our own.

What I forgot to tell her is that others are praying for me. I’m sure she knows this because at times I’ve asked for her prayers. If she says she’ll pray then she’ll pray.

As I was waking up early today to write this column, I didn’t have an idea. I prayed, expecting the Lord to give me something as He has so many other times over the years. He did. Even before my feet touched the floor, this thought came to me. “I’m writing a novel.”

It’s true. I’m writing a novel. The seeds of it began a long time ago in the form of a dream. I realize that most of the time, a dream is just a dream. Yet, throughout my life I’ve had dreams that I believe came from the Lord. Sometimes they’ve shown events that were happening or going to happen. At times they’ve brought me great comfort and peace. Other times they’ve given me hope and direction. Often there are underlying messages that I need to learn in my faith walk with the Lord. Sometimes, through the Lord’s nudging, I’ve shared these dreams with others. The sharing has been helpful for them. Not because of me, but because of the Lord.

In this particular dream I’m standing in my garage with my back to the overhead door. I push the button on the post and the garage door opens. I turn around to face the day. It’s a beautiful, near perfect day filled with sunshine. Immediately I see many people walking up and down the street. Then I see people walking on my driveway toward me. I know that I should be afraid, but I’m not. Why? Because I know without a doubt that Jesus the Good Shepherd is standing right next to me. I can’t see Him, but I know He’s there. That’s why I’m not afraid. Then the Lord tells me in my spirit, “They’re coming to you for food.”

Later, I shared my dream with my two good friends, Jean and Donna. We were on vacation together. The next day, Jean told me that when she went to bed the night before she asked the Lord, “Why are they coming to Kathy for Food?” She said, “This morning as I was getting up, He answered me. ‘Because she knows the Bread of Life.’”

Time passed but I didn’t forget the dream or what Jean said. Then one day I simply sat down and wrote the first couple of chapters and also some ideas. Time passed and I wrote a little bit more. I prayed with some friends about whether I’m called to write this book. The answer came. Yes.

Still, life was busy and I didn’t write much. Then ideas started coming to me. This last year I’ve written more regularly. At times as I’m writing I think to myself, “Oh, I didn’t know that about this character.” As the story continues to unfold, the characters reveal more about themselves. I’m really getting to know them. We’re becoming friends.

The story is set in the not-too-distant future. It begins on an ordinary day when a woman opens her garage door, just like in my dream. She realizes in a split second that life as we know it has changed forever.

Entitled “Dear Oliver,” this story is for believers of all kinds. New believers, who barely know what it is to follow God but who are filled with hope as they take these new steps. Lifelong believers who have walked with Jesus their whole lives. Maybe their faith is still fresh and new every morning. Perhaps it’s become a little stale over time.

Struggling believers who are questioning their faith, as doubt continues to creep in like a low-lying fog that takes you by surprise. And those who are wondering if they should put their faith in the Lord as they watch the world around them change a little bit more each day.

My goal is to finish “Dear Oliver” by the end of December. I have a publisher who plans on publishing it in the new year. Yes, I’m writing a novel. Even though I’m typing the words, I believe that the Lord is directing the story. If He calls us to something, He’s faithful to direct our steps, and our words.

“The faithful love of the LORD never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning” (Lamentations 3:22-23).

Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.