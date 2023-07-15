In my last column, I wrote about the female Peregrine Falcon whose nest is in downtown Omaha high on top the Woodman Towers. Unfortunately, her eggs did not hatch and they have turned the camera away from the nest. Last I knew the eggs were still in the nest, thus no tests have been performed to understand why they did not hatch.

Most of you probably know RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) is starting in Sioux City on July 23, it’s the 50th anniversary of the ride and huge crowds are expected.

As of Tuesday, there were 22,000 registered riders, which did not count support personnel. At this point, it appears Sioux City will have 40,000 to 50,000 guests coming from all over the United States and the world for the ride across Iowa. Many have never been to Sioux City nor Iowa in the past.

According to the Des Moines Register’s history of the annual bike ride, it began in Sioux City in 1973 as a casual bike ride across the state, enticing approximately 300 hundred riders in the beginning of the trek, increasing to about five hundred between Des Moines and Ames. The first year, 140 completed the entire distance, including an 83-year-old man, Clarence Pickard, of Indianola, Iowa, who had not ridden a bike very much in years previous to the event. Riding a ladies Schwinn, Mr. Pickard endured a 100-degree-plus day from Des Moines to Williamsburg, a 100-mile trip. His attire included a long sleeve shirt, trousers, wool long underwear and a silver pith helmet.

Who would have known that the first ride would become the longest, largest and oldest bicycle event in the world? Two employees of the Des Moines Register sort of challenged each other to ride across Iowa and write about it. John Karras, the feature writer/copy editor, Don Kaul, author of the paper's "Over the Coffee" column. Kaul lived in Washington D.C., where the Register had a bureau.

The plan for the two of them to ride and write about it was approved by the managing editor. John Karras wanted Don Kaul to write about what he was seeing as he rode across Iowa from the perspective of a bicyclist making the trip. A third person, Don Benson, was the coordinator of the ride. He continued in that position until he retired in 1991.

The three invited their readers to join them for the ride, which would start in Sioux City and end in Davenport. Participants had six weeks to prepare for the trip. That year, overnight stops were in Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, and Williamsburg. Benson made motel reservations for the three Register employees, and the rest of the riders were on their own as camping arrangements did not exist. Fortunately, motel management and owners and the Naval Reserve Center in Des Moines let people pitch tents on their lawns.

Having the honor of being the start of the ride, for the 50th anniversary means Sioux Cityans must put our “best foot” forward. Meaning the city needs to look welcoming, clean, safe and no panhandling. Hopefully, many of us will step forward and help our community with the tasks at hand, including offering your yards for riders to camp.

Most of us can help by picking up litter around our property, cut or pull weeds. The city can not do it all themselves. It will take all of us working together. If you enjoy going to our parks, help keep them clean and free of litter. Many of the participants will be camping in yards and parks.

Our city has a lot of work to do themselves. For instance, the riverfront needs a lot of attention. Driving through the newly-remodeled area on Saturday (July 8), a friend and I noticed weeds and a lack of grass or wood chips covering the bare mud. I was shocked there was not any sign of grass having ever been planted and so many newly planted trees were dead.

I am not going to pass judgement. I don’t know the terms of the contract for the landscaping. Nevertheless, millions of dollars were spent and it is not pretty. The riverfront should be beautiful and sadly it is not. I understand the city is going to mow the weeds. However, a lack of ground cover is an unsightly detraction. Something needs to be done before the visitors arrive.

Charese Yanney, of Sioux City, is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.