Last month I wrote about RAGBRI starting in Sioux City for its 50th anniversary. We were expecting 30,000 to 40,000 people to arrive in Sioux City.

I talked about some of the cleaning we needed to do before our guests arrived. Thank you to all of the volunteers that helped make our parks look welcoming by pulling weeds, removing dead plantings, picking up trash, and remove graffiti that was on city property. Driving throughout the city I saw people mowing their property, pulling weeds and weed wacking.

A thank you goes to our district office of the Iowa Department of Transportation and their employees for their efforts in mowing, removing graffiti from their property along the route, and making certain the highways were in good repair as did the county roads employees.

The Iowa Department of Safety played a major role in keeping riders safe as well. The highway patrol is a great partner with the Sioux City police and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with IDOT, a big thank you goes to the city of Sioux City and their employees and volunteers for all of their efforts to make the community look beautiful and welcoming.

This proves we have a community that can come together for the betterment of our area. Many of you probably remember that Sioux City received the All-America Award two times, first in 1961 and then in 1990. "The All-America City Award is a community recognition program in the United States given by the National Civic League. The award recognizes the work of communities in using inclusive civic engagement to address critical issues and create stronger connections among residents, businesses, and nonprofit and government leaders.”

Over the years, we have been known as Sewer City, a place that is hard to build a business, let alone to conduct business. As a city, business leaders have worked hard to overcome those issues. However when elected officials act out at public meetings and are disrespectful to their fellow board members or a citizen publicly talking to them, it destroys what many have given a lot of time and effort to dispel the negativity.

Difference of opinion is a good thing, discussing the differences with respect and dignity is imperative. We can learn from one another if we listen honestly and not have the attitude “my way or the highway.” In my opinion, we all usually want the same thing, we have different ideas as to how to get there. A better way of doing something often comes from honest and respectful dialog. Remember Aretha Franklin sung about "RESPECT." A little respect is all she wanted or if she did not get it she might be gone when you come home was her message.

We don’t always know when a company or individual is looking to start or expand their business to Siouxland. Many times they scout the area without the community’s knowledge. Today, they don’t need to physically come to the place they are considering, they can read newspapers online or view local television on the internet.

It saddens me when I see portions of meetings in the news because there is a lack of respect and decorum. If parts of a meeting are in the local news because people are being disrespectful, you can count on it being in the news in other parts of the state as well or country. Due to the Internet and different platforms, you know bad news is going to show up there as well. Anybody can get local news from anywhere in the world, remember you never know what is going to appear on a social network platform and gain millions of views.

Look back at 2011, Siouxland became one, helping to prepare for a flood that lasted three months. People from all three states pitched in to help save communities, fellow citizens’ personal belongings by lending people, equipment, and storage space. Small business owners and employees drove dump truck loads of dirt to build a dyke through Dakota Dunes, tons of sandbags were filled to use wherever needed in all three states. The Iowa Department of Transportation crossed into South Dakota with loads of dirt for dykes.

Nobody asked, people jumped in to help save our communities from the flood waters of the Missouri River. People opened their homes for family and friends to live with them for months.

This is the real Siouxland, people helping people, people being respectful, courteous, and kind.

Charese Yanney, of Sioux City, is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.