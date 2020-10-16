STEVE HANSEN: Here's why you should vote for me for the Iowa House

Prior to serving in the Legislature, I held the director’s position at the Woodbury County Juvenile Center and worked closely with Juvenile Court, law enforcement and the judicial system. This service was rewarding but also frustrating as daily I witnessed problems with our legal system and the difficulties many families were having in their lives. When the opportunity arose to run for the Legislature I jumped in and then worked for solutions to the problems I had observed and as a result we came up with meaningful court reforms and directed additional funding for law enforcement and the courts.

Unfortunately, the climate in Des Moines has become highly toxic and the gains Iowans made through the decades have slowly eroded. We have leaders that are more worried about being in power and less about the well being of the citizens.

Having watched this erosion of what we value over the past few years I made the decision to become involved again and work for solutions and not confrontations. The current COVID situation has shown us that all areas of society are facing challenges in the way we conduct our daily lives. I am eager to go to Des Moines with a willingness to listen to everyone, work with others and move forward to not only find solutions to the issues we are facing today but also to make our community and state a better place for the next generation.