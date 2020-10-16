STEVE HANSEN: Here's why you should vote for me for the Iowa House

I’m running for the Iowa House to ensure a positive future for Sioux City for generations to come. Having lived in Siouxland my entire life, I am committed to preserving our history and shaping the future of Sioux City. I believe that elected officials should listen to their constituent’s concerns, care about them and diligently work to find solutions. With over 45 years of service to the community I have consistently worked with members of the public and private sector to improve our community.
I was born at Saint Vincent’s in Sioux City. I attended Briar Cliff and graduated from Morningside College, majoring in criminal justice and history-political science, and from USD in Vermillion with a master’s degree.
For the past 18 years I have had the privilege of serving as the director of the Sioux City Public Museum, a position I truly have enjoyed. A goal when I took the position was to secure a new location for the museum as it had outgrown its longtime home at the Peirce Mansion. Working with a team of concerned citizens from the private, business and public sectors we raised over $10 million and now have a world class museum that has become a regional cultural attraction.
Before taking the director’s position, I was honored to serve in the Iowa Lgislature for 16 years, with 8 years in the House and 8 in the Senate, serving in numerous leadership positions and a wide range of committees. Listening to Siouxlanders and working in a bipartisan manner we were able to achieve landmark results in education, environmental and business issues. When I left, Iowa was consistently #1 in the nation in education, we had passed the comprehensive natural resources REAP program and other significant groundwater protections. We also made a significant effort to diversify our economy on the heel of the 1980s farm crisis. This was all accomplished through bi-partisan work and positive relationships.
Prior to serving in the Legislature, I held the director’s position at the Woodbury County Juvenile Center and worked closely with Juvenile Court, law enforcement and the judicial system. This service was rewarding but also frustrating as daily I witnessed problems with our legal system and the difficulties many families were having in their lives. When the opportunity arose to run for the Legislature I jumped in and then worked for solutions to the problems I had observed and as a result we came up with meaningful court reforms and directed additional funding for law enforcement and the courts.
Unfortunately, the climate in Des Moines has become highly toxic and the gains Iowans made through the decades have slowly eroded. We have leaders that are more worried about being in power and less about the well being of the citizens.
Having watched this erosion of what we value over the past few years I made the decision to become involved again and work for solutions and not confrontations. The current COVID situation has shown us that all areas of society are facing challenges in the way we conduct our daily lives. I am eager to go to Des Moines with a willingness to listen to everyone, work with others and move forward to not only find solutions to the issues we are facing today but also to make our community and state a better place for the next generation.
Please exercise your right to vote and help set a positive tone for our future. We have a lot to be proud of but we also know we can do better and we will overcome the current challenges by working together. I appreciate your willingness to read this and would be honored to have your support and vote.
Steve Hansen is the Democratic nominee for Iowa House District 14. Hansen served in the Iowa Legislature from 1987 to 2003.
