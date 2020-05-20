STEVE KING: Here's why you should vote for me in 4th District U.S. House primary

This race is nationalized because I’m effective. I launched the presidential race on Jan. 24, 2015, with an all-day event featuring 12 of the eventual 17 Republican candidates. I opened the door and rolled out the red carpet for every presidential aspirant. I interviewed most of them in private, one on one. I searched to identify the most principled constitutional Christian conservatives and help get their message to caucusgoers. My candidate won Iowa. Elitist RINOs and NeverTrumpers will accept most any left-wing social agenda, but they are singularly aggrieved by successful conservatives. The next day an aggressive effort to recruit a primary opponent against me began. In 2016, they were able to convince their seventh candidate on their list. Feenstra was then fifth. In 2016, their off-the-shelf candidate took the bait. As far back as 2018, Feenstra took the bait and swallowed the hook.

Randy solicited and received support from the organizations that killed the repeal of Obamacare, promoted red-flag gun laws, killed the HeartBeat bill in Congress, fought for open borders and amnesty against me, and for whom Randy facilitated the expansion of gambling. There is not a single conservative organization behind him. No candidate ever turns to the right after the election. You are who you associate with. Birds of a feather flock together.