STEVE REEDER: Here's why you should vote for me in 4th District U.S. House primary

There are many issues our nation - American and Iowa families - face. On the campaign trail, balancing our budget, reducing regulation and taxes and defending American sovereignty and interests to protect our livelihoods and health are topics on Iowans’ minds. We must balance the budget as soon as possible to avoid leaving mountains of debt to our children and grandchildren. If Iowa’s families and businesses can balance their budgets, so can Congress. Reducing regulation and taxes is the right step to ensure entrepreneurs, small businesses and our agriculture community can be successful.

Agriculture is an integral part of the Fourth District as well as business on our Main Streets. A limited government role is the solution to ensuring that farmers and ranchers are profitable in their farm and business operations. Farmers and ranchers require more markets for their grain and livestock. Overregulation drives many family farms out of business and creates barriers of entry for new farmers. Antitrust legislation needs to be enforced which takes the power out of a handful of multinational corporations that control the food supply chain and allows competition on a level playing field. Expanding farm to consumer sales of wholesome food can provide jobs and profitability. Also, I will work with all members of Congress to end human and sex trafficking, improve foster care, and support education initiatives that place power back at the local and state levels to ensure our children’s gifts and talents are best being met and opportunities exist for fulfilling and viable careers in their future.