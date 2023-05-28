Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It is common to hear of concern regarding our nation’s social, political, or economic health. Less commonly expressed but also of significant concern should be the well-being of Americans. In short, we have problems. The desire to promote individual and collective well-being should be something that people across the ideological spectrum should support.

A major indicator of our problem is life expectancy, the number of years a person can expect to live. In America, this has declined two years in a row. While all countries had a reduction due to the pandemic, for most, it was a one-year event. The U.S. is an outlier among developed countries for seeing a second year of shorter lives.

Thirty years ago, American life expectancy was comparable to other high-income countries. As of 2020, it was three years less than such countries. In fact, it is lower than in Lebanon and Cuba. As New York Times columnist Derek Thompson put it, “there is a mortality tax on being American.”

The impact of shorter life expectancy is not shared equally. Black men, for example, have shorter life expectancies than men in Rwanda and North Korea. Residents of Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota can expect to live to 68.8 years. Meanwhile, residents of Summit County, Colorado, can expect to live to 88.8 years. While only about 400 miles apart, the length of one’s life differs by 20 years.

A further example of how the US is an outlier relates to our youth. The likelihood of a 5-year old American reaching age 40 is four times less likely than in other countries.

There are other indicators as well. Maternal mortality in the US, already the highest in the developed world, reached a high in 2021. The Journal of the American Medical Association has identified rising mortality rates among U.S. children and adolescents. Depending on the source, the US obesity rate is between the 11th to 14th highest in the world. Our suicide rate is 31st. The impact of these statistics is not just personal tragedies, but societal. Our sicker population costs the country as much as $100 billion every year in extra health care costs. Shorter lives reduce the number of potential workers and presents a national security problem. Fewer than one in four young Americans are eligible to join the military. The single biggest preventable cause is being overweight, followed by poor academic scores, followed by substance abuse.

So what is it about living in America that causes people to be sicker, at higher risk of health problems, and living shorter lives?

Dr. Robert Shmerling of Harvard Medical School observes that Americans with the lowest life expectancy, “tend to have the most poverty, face the most food insecurity, and have less or no access to health care.” Representatives from the American Medical Association note that the mortality rate for those between 25 and 35 increased 24 percent in the past two years. Among the most prevalent reasons were suicides, homicides, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis.

The Centers for Disease Control report that over 140,000 people die annually due to injuries or diseases caused by alcohol. That’s the equivalent of the population of Cedar Rapids lost every year due to a preventable problem.

Too many of our people are ill and living shorter lives. This fact should cause us to address the issue. Working to change these trends will take work and cooperation between people of different perspectives. Other countries have been able to find ways to ensure their citizens live healthier, longer, productive lives. We can too. But we will need to take the situations more seriously than we have to date.