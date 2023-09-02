A three-day weekend (for some). Discounted prices on furniture and fall items. The time to put away white clothing. Labor Day means all of these things, but hopefully much more.

Monday is Labor Day. The US Department of Labor notes that it is “an annual celebration . . . to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being.”

At its 1884 national convention, the American Federation of Labor passed a resolution that “the first Monday of September be set apart as a laborers’ national holiday.” Of note, it was to apply “irrespective of sex, calling, or nationality.”

States started to designate a day in the late 1880s. Nebraska made it a state holiday in 1889, followed by Iowa in 1890. In 1894, Congress passed, and President Grover Cleveland signed legislation designating the first Monday as a national legal holiday.

This legislative action occurred in response to the country’s changing economic conditions. It was common in the late 1800s to have 12-hour workdays six or even seven days a week. Companies desperate for workers employed children as young as five in factories and mines. Employees worked in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

In an effort to address this situation, workers banded together and formed labor unions. Under certain conditions, they organized rallies and strikes to get better hours, wages, and conditions.

Americans today accept a five-day workweek as the norm. Workdays of eight hours, with extra compensation for overtime and holidays, are common. These standards only came about through the work and sacrifice of those who worked to establish them. In some ways, however, the problems addressed years ago continue to pop up.

A strike by the Teamsters Union against UPS was recently averted. The Associated Press reported that in addition to increased wages, the company will “end forced overtime on drivers’ days off” and equip more trucks with air conditioning. Having worked through graduate school for UPS and being a Teamsters member, I’m pleased with the result.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour division reports a significant increase in child labor violations since 2015, after years of decline. In 2015, they found 1,012 violations nationwide. In 2022, they identified 3,876 violations. One company paid a $1.5 million fine for employing 102 children in meatpacking plants. Last year, journalists discovered children as young as 12 were working in a metal shop.

It is clear that while progress has been made, many workers still face challenges. The National Labor Relations Board has seen unfair labor practice charges increase since the end of the pandemic. Though still well below the levels of the early 2010s, there was a 16 percent increase in charges over the past six months. Workers are demanding fair treatment and willing to fight for it.

When I was an elected official, I went door-to-door to hear from constituents. Many of my constituents worked several jobs to make ends meet. A large number worked in physically demanding jobs or with hazardous elements. They had health, financial, and family challenges as a result.

Their jobs and living conditions caused many to look down on them. Their material possessions might have been limited, but they were rich in character and charity. They worked hard, and they were honest. Without them, the rest of us would frankly struggle.

This Labor Day, I will pause to thank those who fought to build this country up and provide the benefits I enjoy. I’ll try to thank those who strive to ensure that the conditions of workers are maintained and increased. I hope you’ll do the same.

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.(tncms-asset)d708f11c-e126-5972-942f-88d93e11db43[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)af2f6142-179e-11ee-b051-ebc7dfb61664[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)43b10d66-4369-11ee-b85d-9bf277b8f70a[2](/tncms-asset)