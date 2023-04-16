"Welcome to my TED Talk." Like others, I have heard this phrase used in reference to video presentations ranging from vulnerability to high-tech solutions.

When discussing topics like leadership, defining the term is important. There are various ways of explaining it, but a variation on the United States Army description is a good start. That is to say that leadership provides purpose, direction, and motivation in order to improve an organization. Improving the organization means for the long-term, not just immediately.

So, how can leaders accomplish that goal? By putting others first. This principle seems unusual to some, which is unfortunate. Author Simon Sinek published a book titled “Leaders Eat Last.” The title comes from his observation of Marine Corps and Army leaders.

Senior-ranking persons not only eat the same food as their subordinates, they have the junior soldiers or Marines eat first. The leader eats last to ensure that the needs of others are met. If there isn’t enough food, the senior leader goes without. It’s not the most important way to demonstrate concern for the well-being of others. It does, however, serve as a reminder to implement that spirit.

Management gurus and military leaders aren’t the only ones who apply the principle of putting others first. It was extolled by Jesus of Nazareth. In the book of Matthew, he shares the parable that “the last shall be first and the first shall be last.” He told his disciples that “He who would be chief among you must be servant of all.”

Leaders put others first by ensuring they have the tools, training, resources, and encouragement to accomplish their task. When everyone in the organization receives that support, the organization functions more effectively. Effective leaders seek to build up the people in their organization by uniting them around a common purpose. On the other hand, toxic leaders belittle others, are self-serving, and pit people against each other.

Regardless of the type or size of organization, this principle holds true. I’ve seen it work, and seen it violated, in my capacities with the military, the legislature, non-profit organizations and the church.

Effective leaders build trust, which can be measured using three elements.

The first element in building trust is character. Leaders who act ethically, with integrity, and in line with the organization’s values demonstrate character. Toxic leaders have little to no character. The element of character can be rated from zero to 10.

Competence is the second element. We expect leaders to know their jobs and be able to provide effective, sensible guidance to others. This can also be rated on a scale of zero to 10.

Finally, leaders must care -- about the people in the organization and the long-term well-being of the organization. There is a saying that people don’t care what you know until they know that you care. Leaders develop others into becoming effective leaders themselves. This can also be scored from zero to 10.

Character, competence and care all build trust. The full measure of trust is found by multiplying the scores for each. You don’t have to be an expert in math to understand that multiplying a number by zero results in a zero. Such a score destroys trust. It is not hard to find examples where senior leaders demonstrated a major defect in character, competence or care and undermined trust in an organization.

Leadership is not innate, it is developed. It is applicable in small groups and major organizations. When applied effectively, it helps build stronger organizations, communities, and nations.

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.(tncms-asset)731871ea-d4f1-11eb-b1df-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)cf205eb0-b455-11eb-8b0e-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)a2b5ec36-f5fb-11eb-8586-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)