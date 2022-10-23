STEVE WARNSTADT: Our ability for self-governance is at risk

The world faces many challenges. One of the lesser noted, but timely, challenges regards national self-governance. The authoritarian trend growing worldwide has an impact beyond any one nation’s borders.

Russia recently conducted faux “referenda” in territory they occupy in Ukraine, with results that would have made Saddam Hussein blush. In countries such as Hungary, Russia, and Nicaragua, election results are predetermined.

Recent analyses note a worldwide decline in free and fair elections. Freedom House, a US-based non-profit since 1941 that advocates for individual freedom, notes that global freedom has declined 16 years in a row.

The Varieties of Democracy Institute, a Swedish-based international organization, assesses that the number of free countries is back to 1989 levels. They conclude that "electoral autocracy" is the most common country type and controls 44 percent of humanity. In such systems, elections are conducted, but done in such a way that the winner is predetermined.

Such countries lack a commitment to the democratic process. They demonize their opponents and fail to protect the rights of minority groups.

A fairly consistent trend with these countries, which had been free and open at one point, is that national leaders create toxic polarization. This allows them to frame their opponents as illegitimate. In such situations, leaders ignore the respect for democratic principles and rules in order to “save the nation.”

I witnessed the consequence of such polarization in the Balkans. In other cases, such as Rwanda, it has led to genocide. One of the main leaders behind that atrocity is only now being tried at The Hague.

For most of our history, the United States has been a beacon of free and fair elections. Our Declaration of Independence and Constitution have served as models for people around the world. That image, sadly, has diminished. In a Pew survey from 2021, 57 percent of respondents from European and Asian democracies said that the United States used to be a good example of democracy, but has not been in recent years. Only 17 percent believe the U.S. remains a good example of democracy.

Our ability for self-governance is important for ourselves, and for the rest of the world. Some estimates show that democratic republics have per capita Gross Domestic Products 20 percent higher than autocratic regimes. They also provide stable growth, as there tends to be greater accountability and transparency for businesses.

The conduct of free and fair elections is an open discussion this year. A major party candidate for Secretary of State in Arizona has said he would not certify the election of a president from the other party. A candidate for governor in Arizona refuses to answer that she will accept the results of the election. Neither will cite any specific concerns that could be addressed ahead of time. Similar attitudes exist elsewhere and appear to be acceptable to a good portion of the population.

Abraham Lincoln wrote to Congress 160 years ago about the pressing issue of slavery during the Civil War. His message remains relevant today: "No personal significance, or insignificance, can spare one or another of us. The fiery trial through which we pass, will light us down, in honor or dishonor, to the latest generation. We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth."

Nations with leaders who question the legitimacy of the government are not likely to last long. Those tossing spurious conspiracy theories about opponents and the government ultimately undermine the nation. Leaders, as the U.S. Army defines it, provide “purpose, direction, and motivation to accomplish the mission and improve the organization.” The ability for future Americans to determine their own destiny through free and fair elections rests in our hands and through our votes.

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.