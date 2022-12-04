STEVE WARNSTADT: Population declines require a more complicated solution

Legislatures in our region will be convening soon, with workforce shortages being a major topic common to each of them. Although highly touted actions changing unemployment compensation took effect, the changes resulted in minimal employment growth. The real issue is that the number of working-age adults is stagnating. Fixing that issue goes beyond quick fixes or punching down on the less fortunate.

Over the past 10 years, the nation experienced historically low population growth. The areas of increased population were primarily larger cities and their surrounding areas.

Some will point to Texas as an example of significant growth. The reality is that people moved to the Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio areas. Harris County (Houston), grew by over 600,000 people in the past decade. Over 1 million moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. However, over half of Texas counties saw their population decline. Fifteen percent lost more than 10 percent of their population in 10 years.

People are moving, and not just to warm locations. Colorado Springs saw its population increase by 15 percent while Denver increased by 19 percent.

Places without mountains grew as well. The population of Hennepin and Ramsey counties, home of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, increased by over 150,000 over the past 10 years.

So why is the population growing at a higher rate in some communities and states, including those with cold weather? Taxes are often cited as the sole reason for population growth.

In researching this column, I found that the U.S. Census Bureau has developed a migration pattern map showing where younger people grew up and where they moved to as adults. For example, 65 percent of Sioux Falls residents stayed in Sioux Falls 10 years later, with another 8 percent remaining in South Dakota. However, nearly 4 percent moved to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul region.

In contrast, 74 percent of Twin Cities youth remained in their community 10 years later. Of the top 20 non-Minnesota communities where the youth moved, not one was in South Dakota. Higher-tax Minnesota’s population growth in the last 10 years was roughly half the entire population of low-tax South Dakota.

So perhaps taxes, while important, aren’t the most critical element for where people move. Another factor might be wages. The communities where people are moving to do have higher wages. However, they also tend to have a higher cost of living.

Perhaps people see that there are more opportunities in areas with a nearby large metropolitan area. The Census Bureau notes that more than half of American counties lost population in the last ten years. It would make sense that people pursued opportunities ranging from career to quality of life.

Minnesota doesn’t have oceans or mountains but does have lakes and rivers. Iowa also has lakes, though not as many. It also has rivers, quite a few more.

However, which state can more effectively market those bodies of water for fishing and watersports? Swimming was not recommended at many Iowa beaches throughout last summer. In fact, one closed after a death from a brain-eating amoeba. Iowa has not distinguished itself for such recreational activities.

Some state ranking sites, such as WalletHub, praise Minnesota as a quality place to live. The Gopher state excels in areas such as affordability, education and health, and quality of life. Unlike its neighbors, the majority of Minnesota counties actually grew in population over the last ten years.

The demographic problems facing lawmakers in attempting to address the workforce shortage situation are significant. This challenge is facing legislators and economic developers from the Rocky Mountains to the Mississippi basin. If there were a simple solution that would increase population outside of major metro areas, it would have been implemented. When the problems are complex, and the proposed solutions are simple, be wary.

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.