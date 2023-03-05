One year into Russia’s unprovoked attack and spree of war crimes, it’s fair to assess the status of the conflict. We should not, however, doubt its importance to American interests. There are security, economic and moral reasons to support Ukraine.

Stability in Europe enhances our security and economy. Supporting Ukraine ensures NATO allies are not directly facing an expansionist Russia. Our actions also send a strong message to China about our ability and willingness to defend against aggression.

Economically, Ukraine supplies over a quarter of the wheat imported to many North African and Middle Eastern countries. The lack of affordable food contributes to instability in an already volatile region. Ukraine has expressed a desire to integrate its economy with the West and could serve as a market for our goods.

Russia has demonstrated its willingness to use its energy resources as blackmail against other countries. If they were to control Ukraine’s agricultural resources, they could blackmail the world’s food supply. They have already worked to block Ukrainian exports of agricultural goods.

Morally, we need to remember that Russia invaded a sovereign country posing no security risk. Ukraine allowed nuclear weapons to be removed from its territory in exchange for territorial sovereignty. The US and Russia were guarantors of that treaty. We should maintain our word.

Some have expressed opposition to supporting Ukraine based on the risk of getting involved in the war. Many American leaders extolled the “macho” hype videos of Russian propaganda before the war. The eclectic mix of supposedly soft Americans and Europeans has demonstrated capabilities far beyond what Russia can deliver. The US-led NATO alliance will exercise appropriate caution but should not self-deter.

Others cite concerns about cost. Representative Marjorie Taylor Green has asked where U.S. support to Ukraine has gone thus far. I’d start by pointing out the more than 40,000 Russians killed, along with the 3,000 plus tanks, 300 aircraft, and 650 armored personnel carriers destroyed. The bulk of our aid has consisted of excess weapons and munitions causing that destruction. Our support has been matched by our allies.

Still others allege that the United States should focus on our own border. Using artillery, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Abrams tanks against unarmed civilians would be a war crime. Unfortunately, it might explain the high regard some in America have for Vladimir Putin.

There has also been criticism of American efforts for being too slow. It takes a lot of time to move equipment and to train personnel. Russia’s problems in supplying and maintaining equipment, along with not training their soldiers, has contributed to their failures.

Ukraine is a sovereign country under unprovoked attack. It deserves the resources to defend itself. To the extent it can effectively operate and sustain tanks, aircraft, and long-range indirect fire systems, we should support Ukraine’s requests.

There was a time to be cautious. That time was over even before Russia started targeting civilians. It was certainly over when they targeted electric and utility plants of limited military value as winter started, eliminating power to half of all Ukrainians. These acts are war crimes, and Ukraine should be empowered to deter or prevent such attacks.

The war could end tomorrow if Russia returned to its pre-2014 boundaries. It could also end if Ukraine surrendered. Ukraine has been what author Timothy Snyder called a “Bloodlands,” caught between expansionist Germany and Russia for generations. It should be able to shape its own destiny, not have it determined by others.

We ought to support Ukraine just as we supported the British at the start of World War II and the French supported us during our fight for independence. Their fight is our fight and a living embodiment of the adage that “freedom is not free.”

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.