STEVE WARNSTADT: Rule of law is key component of an effective republic

“A republic, if you can keep it.” Ben Franklin is said to have uttered that phrase upon being asked what type of government the Constitutional Convention of 1787 would create.

A republic is generally considered a system of government where supreme power is held by the people, typically through elected representatives. The word derives from the Latin “Res Publica,” which means “public affair.” The activities of government are to be for the public good, not for the individuals in power.

For most Americans, the concept of keeping a republic has been taken for granted. The truth is that it is the work of every generation to maintain it. “Freedom,” as Ronald Reagan once noted, “is never more than one generation from extinction.”

A key component of an effective republic is having the rule of law. The term “rule of law” generally means that the laws apply to all members of the community, including lawmakers and leaders. It is something that has broad public support. An Associated Press survey indicated that 88 percent of Americans said a fair judicial system and the rule of law are very or somewhat important.

Having laws that are known and applied to everyone regardless of status is essential to a functioning republic. Laws not applied equally undermine respect for the laws and the institutions of government. Laws not applied equally prevent people from investing, either financially or through their efforts.

The World Justice Project establishes international rankings for adhering to the rule of law. Their index ranked the US 19th worldwide in 2015, but 27th last year.

Threats to the rule of law rangethe from the petty and personal to institutional. On the smaller side is when a governor exerts influence on a department head to give favorable treatment to a child with a licensing application before that agency. Or using a state-owned airplane for partisan political events.

A more significant concern is insider trading. As policy makers, members of Congress can get inside information and have the ability to influence policies. They and their families are able to trade individual stocks in the companies that they regulate.

An increasing challenge is threats of violence to government officials. The Los Angeles Times reports that threats against Congress rose from just under 1,000 in 2016 to nearly 10,000 in 2021.” An armed individual was detained outside the home of a supreme court justice. Public safety officials arrested individuals for plotting the kidnapping of a governor.

Violent rhetoric by public officials and acts of violence against government officials is not “rule of law.” Political leaders and media personalities need to recognize that the words they choose can incite these threats and undermine democracy.

Forty percent of respondents to an IPSOS KnowledgePanel poll said that “having a strong leader for America is more important than having a democracy.”

There are more threats to the rule of law, but I want to conclude with elections. It is against the rule of law to direct an election official to “find” sufficient votes to overturn the results of an election. It also violates the rule of law to threaten election officials.

However, federal officials have received reports of over 1,000 such threats this year. A Brennan Center survey of election officials across the country reported that nearly two thirds are worried about political leaders interfering in how they do their jobs. One out of three said they knew of someone who left the job due to threats or intimidation.

The Constitution was ordained by “We the People.” Our government operates based on the will of the people as expressed in free and fair elections. Threats against those who operate elections undermine the will of the people and weaken our nation. A republic? Only if we can keep it.

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.