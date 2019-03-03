Policy makers are currently wrestling with ways to address worker shortages and the cost of higher education. While these are important, they may be missing the bigger picture. For a strong, long-term economy and social stability, we need to recognize that education and training is not a one-time event, and work to ensure access to lifelong learning.
The skills for keeping up to date with today's jobs are changing. Entirely new occupations are being created at a rapid rate. Fifteen years ago, app developers, Lyft drivers, drone operators and data scientists didn't exist, or were in their infancy. With the development of artificial intelligence, crypto-currency, and other systems, who is to say for sure what new occupations will be created, or which will effectively cease to exist?
In this context, focusing solely on filling existing, often low-wage, job vacancies misses a more significant challenge. In addition to our immediate needs, we need to develop a system to assist people to upgrade skills on a continual basis.
Such a system needs to be accessible. That means it needs to be both affordable and have proximity to people.
One of the approaches to affordability has been to provide free tuition. A challenge with tuition-free education is finding ways to contain costs. With increased state or federal funding will come increased federal and state regulation. That, in turn, increases the opportunity of partisan influence on academics. One of the strengths of our education and training system has been the variety and adaptability in meeting local, regional or state needs.
Another approach to affordability has been to provide tax cuts. Realistically, tax credits do not mean much for people with little or no income. Even entering into a training program is a gamble to some. Future income is a chimera when facing the realities of the here and now.
Yet another challenge with accessibility is credentialing and awareness. Going forward, people will need certification of their existing skill sets and a way to know what other skills they may need to sustain or advance in their occupation. Additionally, with the “creative destruction” of occupations, people will need to know which of their existing skills will transfer and what additional skills are needed if they change occupations.
In an economy that is ever-changing, acquiring state-of-the-art equipment used by cutting-edge companies is expensive. Finding individuals who not only understand the new processes but are able to convey information to others can be a bigger challenge.
Our workforce system needs to address all the needs above. It also needs to be adaptable enough to meet the realities that people face. Prospective students need an array of services, such as transportation, utilities, child care, housing, physical and mental health care. They often have to balance those needs with their existing employment in order to devote time to training or education.
Community colleges provide these services, at locations across the state, to a divergent group of students, to meet the needs of an array of local businesses. However, existing funding sources in Iowa have created the tenth-highest tuition in the country. It will take more than an institutional approach to meet all of the emerging needs facing society and the emerging work landscape.
If we are to compete, we will need to maximize the talents of everyone possible. Right now, there are too many obstacles in the way. Higher education has a leading role, but successful collaboration by business, not-for-profit and organized labor is critical. Ultimately, however, we will need policies and a culture that assures people have the opportunity to adapt to an ever-changing environment.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College and a former Democratic state senator. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.