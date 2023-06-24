“Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote those words in 1983 while working on bipartisan legislation of importance at the time.

His quote came to mind having read and heard observations regarding the mismatch between the number of jobs available and the number of people employed. Among the most common include, “people don’t want to work,” and “government is incentivizing people not to work.”

There once may have been some element of truth behind those comments. That time has since passed. The shortage of people to jobs is a serious issue and deserves serious attention, not disparagement of the American people.

Two million more Americans were employed in May 2023 than at the previous high in February 2020. If “people don’t want to work,” why are more of them working? The share of people aged 25 to 54 who are employed is the highest since 2007. The total labor force participation rate this March is the same as it was in August 2018.

The situation is similar at the state level. Iowa had 10,000 more people working this March than it did in March 2019. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of people employed in the Sioux City metro has only been higher one month in the last 10 years.

Indicators that the government is subsidizing people’s choice not to work aren’t solid. The national unemployment rate has been between 3.4 and 3.7 percent for 14 consecutive months. That has not happened in over 50 years.

Both the percentage and number of people unemployed for 27 weeks or longer have been around the same level for the past year as before the pandemic. The number of unemployed Americans is at or below the average for much of the past 20 years. The number of Iowans receiving unemployment compensation throughout 2022 was lower than at any point in the last 20 years.

We should understand that there have been major shifts in the employment situation since the pandemic. The number of people working in the leisure and hospitality industry has declined locally and nationally. There are 118,000 fewer public school teachers than before the pandemic across the country.

Meanwhile, occupational fields with greater salaries like manufacturing have increased. The nation has had two consecutive years of historically high new business starts -- 30 percent higher than pre-pandemic. The resilience of America’s private sector and entrepreneurial spirit remain high despite allegations of “communism” and government dependence.

For our region, state, and nation to thrive economically, we need to address the workforce issue. We face demographic headwinds that make this issue more challenging than at present.

Americans are having fewer children, which reduces the number of future workers and those who contribute to programs like Social Security. The downward trend accelerated with the 2008 market crash.

From a practical standpoint, Americans having fewer children makes sense. Among industrialized countries, we have the highest maternal mortality rate. We are also the only one that lacks paid parental leave and universal health care.

Furthermore, the Annie Casey Foundation estimates that 14 percent of children under 5 years old had a parent quit a job due to lack of child care. AARP estimates that approximately one-third of those over age 40 are caregivers for other adults. That doesn’t allow for much transition from providing care to children to care for seniors.

Addressing these facts is complicated, but essential for the vibrancy of our country. Demeaning those not presently employed is not going to solve the issue. It may be a symptom of the problem.