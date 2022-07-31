STEVE WARNSTADT: We need leaders who take their oaths seriously

Events surrounding the Jan. 6th committee and elsewhere have raised the relevance of public oaths. I served for 30 years in the U.S. military and 16 years in the state Legislature. Those positions caused me to take the oath to the Constitution several times, giving it special meaning to me.

One definition of an oath is “a solemn attestation of the truth or inviolability of one’s words.”

Most citizens usually only take an oath if testifying in a court of law. Taking that oath is part of the Constitution’s goal to “establish justice.” In fact, there are legal penalties for knowingly violating that oath.

Joseph Jones, a U.S. Supreme Court justice for over 30 years in the first half of the 1800s, connected this oath with the oath taken by public officials. He said that if such oaths are required who give testimony, “surely like guards ought to be interposed in the administration of high public trusts, and especially in such, as may concern the welfare and safety of the whole community.”

It is important to know that the oaths taken by federal legislators and military officers are the same. The oath, in part, is to “preserve and defend the Constitution of the United States.” The United States is distinctive in that oath is to the constitution, not to other people.

Those taking the oath “take this obligation freely” and pledge to “well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter.” The words “obligation” and “duties” make it clear that taking this oath is not a reward. It is not just the point at which one assumes office. I think the solemnity of the occasion has been diminished with photo opportunities with smiling office holders.

A phrase that was repeatedly emphasized during my time as a cadet is that a public office is a public responsibility. Thomas Jefferson said, “When a man assumes a public trust, he should consider himself as public property.”

Those who serve in the armed forces know that there are risks associated with the oath. It puts them at risk to their lives. Despite these risks, Americans continue to serve. Other oath takers face lower threats, but their obligation is no less.

Taking a public office should mean that the office holder serves all people. All people should mean just that. Not just those members of the public with whom they agree.The Constitution applies to everyone subject to it.

The Constitution also requires that state leaders take an oath to the U.S. Constitution. State-level leaders also take an oath to their state constitutions. Approximately 18 months ago, federal leaders pressured state officials to take illegal actions. Arizona Speaker of the House Russell Bowers rejected that pressure, telling Rudy Giuliani, “You are asking me to do something that is counter to my oath.”

Speaker Bowers’ comments are very much in accordance with Justice Joseph Story’s statement that “Oaths have a solemn obligation upon the minds of all reflecting men, and especially upon those, who feel a deep sense of accountability to a Supreme being.”

Public officials must face competing loyalties. As retired Judge Michael Luttig has written, “Today’s politicians believe that they never have to choose between partisan party politics and country, when in fact they are obliged by oath to choose between the two every day.”

There is no guarantee that office holders will honor their oaths. However, citizens can make assessments as to an individual’s character when voting for candidates. A record of honoring one’s word, or not, is one indicator. So are patterns of breaking from party influence and welcoming different viewpoints. Institutions are only as strong as the people who work in them. That is why we need leaders who will take their oaths seriously.

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.