STEVE WARNSTADT:

Poisonings. Cyber attacks. Election interference. Indiscriminate killings. All these are the actions of Russia under Vladimir Putin. They are not new, so they are not surprising. What is surprising is the degree to which he has support outside of Russia.

Putin has crushed internal dissent by preventing independent media. He has labeled many non-profit organizations as foreign-sponsored, and either stifled their operations or closed them completely.

Opposition candidates get labeled as foreign-sponsored and are prohibited from running. Popular candidates end up having opponents on the ballot with the same or similar names. Votes are counted outside the view of any independent organization.

Prominent opposition voices such as Boris Nemtsov have been killed by gunfire. Several, including Ukrainian presidential candidate Viktor Yushchenko, former intelligence officers Alexander Litvenenko and Sergei Skripal have been poisoned. The solution to other opponents has been to lock them up. Some, like Aleskei Navalny, have been both poisoned and jailed.

Russia’s military response to an uprising in Chechnya was to carpet bomb the captial city. Under then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, Russia launched missiles into a market and a maternity hospital. They promised a safe passage out of the city, then mined the road and fired into the crowd. Russian forces targeted several hospitals during its campaign in Syria.

In 2014, Russia occupied Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and Donbas regions. Later that year, a Russian missile system shot down a civilian airliner, killing 298 people.

Some Russian actions have involved non-lethal activities. In 2007, Estonian government and financial institutions were taken offline due to attacks originating in Russia. Cyberattacks originating from Russia cut off power in Ukraine in 2015 and 2016. Elements within Russia were also responsible for shutting down websites and email in Kazakhstan in 2009. These attacks don’t include hacking across multiple countries over the years.

Russia’s outreach to other countries has also extended into the political sphere. The political party led by French presidential candidate Marine LePen is still paying off an $11 million loan from a Russian bank. Russian institutions funneled money to an Italian political party in 2019. Russia conducted a three-year disinformation campaign in support of pro-Russian politicians in Poland. Such activities resulted in right-wing parties supporting Russia’s annexation of Crimea and opposing sanctions on Russia in 2014.

Interference from Russia has extended to western elections. A cyberattack against the Polish election commission in 2014 raised concerns about the results. In 2015, fake official-sounding Twitter accounts were established in an attempt to create confusion within Finland. Cyberattacks were also launched against election-related websites in Spain, the Netherlands, and Czechia. Russian interference did not start or begin with the United States in 2016.

Still, American political leaders have appeared on Russian-sponsored media. They’ve parroted Russian talking points. Some, like former Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense Douglas Macgregor, have said that Russia has been “too gentle” regarding Ukraine. Others have contended that Putin has “changed.” This partial list of actions should make it clear that he has not “changed.”

Despite the above, some American leaders want to obstruct resistance to Russian aggression. Senator Mike Lee wanted to limit the deployment of American forces to Poland. A House vote to support NATO and a democratic resiliency center was opposed by 63 Representatives. Six Representatives opposed a resolution to collect and report on Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The America that I, and people from other countries with whom I have served, believe in advocates for self-determination. That governments are more responsive and responsible when they serve the interests of their people. Putin’s Russia does not recognize Ukraine’s right to exist. It does not respect the sovereignty of other nations. It needs to be resisted, not have its actions defended by a free people.

Next week: Linda Holub

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0