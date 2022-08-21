SUZAN STEWART: Consider signing up as an election precinct worker in Iowa

It is an honor to join the Journal's Regulars rotation. I hope that I can write columns that are as thoughtful and interesting as the ones that I have enjoyed for years.

For my first column, I tried to think of a political topic that would be of common concern to both political parties and also not too controversial. Usually that is a difficult, if not impossible, task. Then I learned that Aug. 16 has been designated as Help America Vote Day and National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. While this designation will never be added to the official list of paid days off for workers, it is worth paying attention to this effort. According to Iowa's Secretary of State, Paul Pate, Iowa needs about 10,000 poll workers. The need for workers is greater for general elections such as that upcoming on November 8.

We Iowans in general love politics. One of our favorite sports, regardless of party, is to spend our winters going to see presidential candidates. Working as a precinct election official should be a logical extension of our interest in politics. Election workers are you, your friends and neighbors. By law, they must live in the county where they work the polls. They are the true grass roots of the political process. It goes without saying that if you see people you know staffing the polls, you will have greater confidence in the results.

Poll workers are balanced between the parties. Workers are not picked by the county auditor, who is also the elections commissioner and is affiliated with one party or the other. Instead, the two major political parties are the main drivers in the selection of precinct election officials. The names of election workers are submitted by the parties to the county auditor and must be scheduled in the order given by the party. Even if an area has many more Republicans than Democrats, all efforts must be made to keep an equal partisan balance.

It takes a lot of people to run an election. Woodbury County is the largest county in the 4th Congressional District, with 44 precincts. There should be at least two workers in a precinct - one Republican and one Democrat - for any election. In city precincts, there will be a need for many more workers. There are also election workers who travel to nursing homes and open ballots for the absentee precinct. According to Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, we are in pretty good shape for workers, but people move, have conflicts or get other jobs.

The day is long - from 6 a.m. (an hour before the polls open) to around 8 p.m. (when polls close). But the jobs can be varied. Sioux County Auditor Ryan Dokter told me that they move election workers to different positions during the day. A worker might check voters in for a while, greet voters and point them to the voting booths and monitor the voting machine at different times during the day. Even those who might consider themselves challenged by technology should find working an election doable. The workers use an election poll book that is user friendly and prompts the official to the next step in the check-in process. There is also paid training before each election.

The past few years have seen some radical changes in staffing elections. COVID caused many election officials to retire. Election officials throughout the state launched recruiting efforts. Social media, radio, and even geofencing have all been used successfully to recruit election workers. The result is a more diverse group of workers, with Baby Boomers leading the charge as usual. Several thousands of workers have responded. Auditor Gill and Secretary of State Paul Pate both expressed their appreciation for the many people who have stepped up to meet the challenge of running elections efficiently. But it is an ongoing process to continue to recruit poll workers from all of the many different precincts in Iowa.

The rate of pay is changing, too. For the first time in six years, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors recently raised the pay rate for election workers from $10 to $15 per hour, with 1 1/2-time overtime after 8 hours, with higher pay for the lead official in each precinct. The pay raise was approved unanimously by the board with no citizen comments.

Please think about whether you can free up a couple of days each year to become part of the political process (and get paid at the same time). It's easy to indicate your interest. In Woodbury County, call the auditor's office at 712-279-6465 to get more information. Secretary Pate wanted to be sure you know how easy it is to go to pollworker.iowa.gov in order to sign on.

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.