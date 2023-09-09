Iowa's "first in the nation" caucuses are coming right up. On Jan. 15, registered Republican voters will go to their precinct caucuses. The caucuses start with a presidential preference vote by secret ballot of those attending in person. After that vote, Republicans will elect their representatives to the party's Central Committee and the county convention.

Unlike in the past, it does not appear that the Democrats will follow suit. The Iowa party may hold the traditional party-building activities on Jan. 15, but it won't be accompanied by an in-person presidential preference vote. Instead, there is expected to be an entirely mail-in process that allows Iowa Democrats to select their preferred presidential candidate. The Democrats suggest this will be more inclusive. The mail-in vote is not for certain since all of this still has to be approved by the Democratic National Committee.

Past caucus results for both parties have been really close. When a candidate says they "won" the caucus, they really need to add the words "just barely." In 2020, Pete Buttigieg won the Iowa Democratic caucus with 26.2% of the vote compared to Bernie Sanders' 26.1% of the vote

Republican results have been ust as indecisive. In 2012 Mitt Romney was reported as the winner, only for the results to be reversed the next morning. Rick Santorum was declared the winner with a razor-thin margin of 24.56% to 24.53%. Hardly a victory; more of a winnowing process.

I know this seems to be too early to talk about caucuses, but the Republican candidates have been barnstorming Republican-rich western Iowa. I've had the chance to meet them all at least once.

It is hard to talk about the 2024 race without starting with President Trump. At any event where presidential campaigns are represented, the Trump staffer is a hit, especially if he comes with yard signs. My favorite memory of the president comes from a trip to Sioux City in 2016. He came to the Convention Center right before the election and I suddenly realized he might win when I saw the crowd. People waiting to get into the event looked like they had come from a high school football game. It was a non-activist crowd that took time out of a busy Sunday just to see Trump up close and in person. I don't think anything has changed.

Nikki Haley was great and on message; one distraction: her slacks were too long. I kept wanting to fold them up.

Ron DeSantis' events remind me of corporate meetings. His speeches are well-prepared and to the point. Spectators have assigned seats and the events begin and end on time.

Tim Scott packed the house in Le Mars and provided very substantive answers to hard questions about problems of the national debt and entitlements. He also suggested moving the USDA to Iowa.

There was an overflow road at the classic Pizza Ranch venue waiting for Vice President Mike Pence and he did not disappoint with his kind and expert answers to questions and criticisms.

There is a host of other candidates worthy of your consideration. Their ideas are sure to garner national attention in years to come, like Doug Burgum's three pillars of economy, energy and military might. Vivek Ramaswamy effectively discusses a whole host of issues. He and I had a good discussion about "draining the swamp."

When I was 11, I got to see JFK when I stood at the side of what is now the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago and he passed by on his way to the Loop. I waved at him and he waved back, right at me. In Iowa, we all get to do a lot more than just wave at a president. Join your neighbors and go see the candidates and elected officials of both parties when they are nearby, which they will be. Please take advantage of their visits so you can make an informed choice next year.

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.