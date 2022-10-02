SUZAN STEWART: Remember to vote for 'down ballot' races in Iowa

The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constant source of interest. By this point in time, candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have frequently been in the news. The Iowa gubernatorial candidates are traveling the state. Even the Iowa House and Senate candidates are clogging our mailboxes, inboxes and phones. The county candidates are our friends and neighbors, so we know something about them, too.

There are five races on the ballot this year that receive significantly less public attention, but are very important. The winners of these five “down ballot” races for Iowa’s attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state auditor and secretary of agriculture will have considerable power over the management of state government and state finances. It is worth your time to acquaint yourself with them and what they do so you can make an informed vote in November that does not stop with the top of the ballot.

Of the five races, the attorney general’s race may be the most contested. This race pits Democratic incumbent Tom Miller -- the country’s longest serving attorney general -- against Republican Brenna Bird, a Guthrie County attorney. Miller has regularly cruised to re-election since first being elected to office in 1978. But this year is different. Recently, Iowa has become increasingly red and Bird is well-known, has been running a catchy TV ad (unheard of in these types of races) and, for all practical purposes, both candidates had an equal amount of campaign cash on hand at the end of the last reporting period in July.

A similar scenario is playing out in the race for state treasurer—the office that pays the state’s bills, manages its investments and allows you to save for college in a 529 savings plan. Democratic incumbent Mike Fitzgerald, who was first elected to this office in 1982, has faced relatively easy re-election campaigns since that time. But his opponent this year is Republican Roby Smith, a state senator from Davenport. Smith served as chair of the Senate State Government Committee and has significantly more cash on hand than Fitzgerald.

Anyone who votes in an election, owns a small business or serves as a notary public is familiar with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. The current Secretary of State is Paul Pate, a Republican from Cedar Rapids. He served in this office in the 1990s and then returned to the office in 2014. His opponent is Linn County Auditor Joel Miller. The fighting issue in this race is election integrity.

A bright spot for the Democrats is State Auditor Rob Sand. A well-funded Des Moines attorney, Sand defeated the Republican incumbent in 2018. He is seeking a second term and his opponent is Republican Todd Halbur of Ankeny. The state auditor is responsible for auditing the finances of state and local government bodies including school districts.

The secretary of agriculture is responsible for administering a host of ag programs as well as making sure that measuring devices like gasoline pumps are accurate. Republican Mike Naig, with Northwest Iowa farming roots, is the incumbent running for a second term. He is challenged by Democrat John Norwood of Des Moines, who is a soil and water commissioner in Polk County.

These are important positions that impact all of us. Please take the opportunity to learn about these offices and races. In 2018, the last time these offices were on the ballot, several thousand fewer votes were cast in Woodbury County for the down ballot races than for those at the top of the ballot. It is important we all become informed voters and make a difference.

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.