THE REGULARS: A look at how February became Black History Month

During the month of February, our country is celebrating Black History month. Growing up I recall we watched the national and local news as a family and then talked about it at the dinner table.

Watching the news and then discussing it as a family was very good for us. In school whenever current events were discussed or taught, I was ahead of my classmates. They usually wondered how I knew so much local and national events. Obviously my peers did not watch and discuss the news as we did.

I remember watching news clips of the Little Rock Nine and President Dwight D. Eisenhower having to intervene. A group of nine African American students enrolled in Little Rock, Arkansas Central High School in 1957. Their enrollment caused a crisis, the Black students were initially prevented from entering the racially-segregated school by the governor of Arkansas. In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court declared all laws establishing segregated schools to be unconstitutional, and it called for desegregation of all schools throughout the nation.

On Feb. 1, 1960, four Black college students sat at a whites-only lunch counter at Woolworth’s in Greensboro, N.C. Their action inspired thousands to stand up and march for equality and justice.

As I stated earlie,r February is Black History month. You may ask yourself how did February become designated? Black History month was proposed by Black educators and the Black United Students of Kent State University in 1969 were officially recognized by President Gerald Ford as part of our nation’s Bicentennial in 1976, according to the Mystic Seaport Museum.

An educator by the name of Carter G. Woodson traveled from Washington, D.C. to participate in a national celebration of the 50 anniversary of emancipation sponsored by the state of Illinois. Thousands of African Americans traveled from all parts of the United States to see the exhibits demonstrating the progress African Americans had made since the abolishment of slavery. The celebration and exhibits lasted three weeks.

Carter Woodson was awarded a doctorate from Harvard University in 1912. The three week exhibit inspired him to form an organization to promote the scientific study of black life and history before returning to D.C. Woodson, A.L. Jackson and three others met in Wabash at the YMCA to form the association for the study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH).

Woodson chose February for reasons of tradition and reform. It is widely stated that he wanted to encompass the birthday of two Americans who play a prominent role in shaping Black History month, Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass whose birthdays are the 12th and 14th, respectively. Furthermore, black communities and Republicans had been celebrating Lincoln’s birthday and since 1890’s black communities had been celebrating Douglass’, according to the ASNLH.

“Fifty years after the first celebrations, then President Gerald R. Ford officially recognized Black History month at our country’s 1976 bicentennial Ford called on Americans to “seize” the opportunity to honor the too often neglected accomplishments Black Americans in every endeavor throughout our history,” according to history.com.

Every year, the theme is different, for 2022 it is “Black Health and Wellness”. The health care profession is recognized and looks at birth workers, midwives, herbalists and others. The theme looks at activities, rituals, and initiatives that Black communities have done to be well.

Black people have become determined to help themselves to foster good health and wellness. They have built hospitals, medical and nursing schools, for example, Meharry Medical College, Howard University College of Medicine, Provident Hospital and Training School, Morehouse School of Medicine, as well as community clinics. Individuals and grassroots organizations have provided space for Black people to counter economic and health disparities. This action has helped to decrease disparities, as well as outcomes such as more diverse practitioners and representation in all segments of the medical and health programs. The rise in public and community health and health information have led to a rise in preventative care and a focus on body positive, physical exercise, nutrition and exploring other options such as vegetarian or vegan and gardening. Health and wellness includes physical and emotional and mental health.

Other interesting facts about Black History month include the current population of Black Americans make up 46.9 million, according to the Census Bureau reports. In 2020, 89.4% of African Americans age 25 or older have a high school diploma or higher.

At the time of the launch of Negro History week in 1926, Carter Woodson believed the teaching of Black history was key to the physical and intellectual survival of the race within the society. He said, “if a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated,” according to The Journal of Negro History.

Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0