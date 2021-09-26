THE REGULARS: A look at how immigration has influenced Iowa

A week ago Friday, I met one of my cousins for breakfast.

Lisa was on her way to North Dakota to see a state she had not been to. Her rule is that if she does not remember it from her childhood, it does not count.

Visiting with her made me stop and think about how many counties I have been to in Iowa and how many states I have seen and if I remember something about them. My travels in Iowa have taken me to nearly every one. There are a couple in north central Iowa that I have not been to and I will make it a point to get to them in the next year or two. As I travel, I am reminded how pretty Iowa is, and how lucky I am to traverse across the state on a regular basis.

Traveling from Des Moines on I-80 last month, I watched with interest as the sun was coming up. Through some dissipating rain clouds, the fields of beans and corn were absolutely gorgeous. It was exciting and memorable to see such beauty with the splash of light was cascading upon the crops.